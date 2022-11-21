WASHINGTON, D.C. – Junior forward Gary Grant (Washington, D.C./Thomas Stone [Md.]) recorded his second consecutive double-double to lead the St. Mary’s College of Maryland men’s basketball team Sunday afternoon (Nov. 20). St. Mary’s College (2-2) came up short in a 64-56 loss to Gallaudet University (1-3) in the consolation game of the Battle of Maryland/D.C. at The Catholic University of America.

How It Happened

Gallaudet was in control throughout the first half, leading by as many as eight points at four different points during the first 20 minutes.

Down 30-24 with 2:30 remaining in the first half, the Seahawks used a 6-0 run to head into halftime tied with Gallaudet, 30-30. Sophomore guard Wayne Mason, Jr. (Oxon Hill, Md./Potomac) made four free throws while senior guard Jordan Goodwin (Baltimore, Md./Milford Mill) notched the game-tying bucket.

(Oxon Hill, Md./Potomac) made four free throws while senior guard (Baltimore, Md./Milford Mill) notched the game-tying bucket. Sophomore forward Naz F isher (Washington, D.C./Washington Latin) scored the first basket of the second half to give St. Mary’s it’s first and only lead.

isher (Washington, D.C./Washington Latin) scored the first basket of the second half to give St. Mary’s it’s first and only lead. The Bison would outscore the Seahawks, 28-15, over the next 17 minutes to keep St. Mary’s at bay and build their first double-digit game lead, 58-47, with 1:42 to go in the game.

Credit: Bill Wood

Inside the Box Score

There were two lead changes and two tied scores.

Gallaudet gained 25 points off a season-high 26 Seahawk turnovers.

St. Mary’s won the rebounding battle with a 39-25 margin.

St. Mary’s Game Notes

Grant, Goodwin, and senior guard Daryn Alexander (Twinbrook, Md./Richard Montgomery) led the Seahawks with 10 points each.

(Twinbrook, Md./Richard Montgomery) led the Seahawks with 10 points each. Grant hauled in a season-high 14 rebounds for his second-straight double-double and added a career-best three blocks.

St. Mary’s finished the game shooting 42.0-percent (21-50) from the field.

Gallaudet Game Notes

Corey Smith led all scorers with 17 points and grabbed eight boards, while Brandon Chung tallied 13, and Malosi Viena contributed 11 points.

The Bison shot 49.0-percent (25-51) from the floor and 66.7-percent (12-18) from the free throw line.

Up Next for the Seahawks