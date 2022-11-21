WASHINGTON, D.C. – Junior forward Gary Grant (Washington, D.C./Thomas Stone [Md.]) recorded his second consecutive double-double to lead the St. Mary’s College of Maryland men’s basketball team Sunday afternoon (Nov. 20). St. Mary’s College (2-2) came up short in a 64-56 loss to Gallaudet University (1-3) in the consolation game of the Battle of Maryland/D.C. at The Catholic University of America.
How It Happened
- Gallaudet was in control throughout the first half, leading by as many as eight points at four different points during the first 20 minutes.
- Down 30-24 with 2:30 remaining in the first half, the Seahawks used a 6-0 run to head into halftime tied with Gallaudet, 30-30. Sophomore guard Wayne Mason, Jr. (Oxon Hill, Md./Potomac) made four free throws while senior guard Jordan Goodwin (Baltimore, Md./Milford Mill) notched the game-tying bucket.
- Sophomore forward Naz Fisher (Washington, D.C./Washington Latin) scored the first basket of the second half to give St. Mary’s it’s first and only lead.
- The Bison would outscore the Seahawks, 28-15, over the next 17 minutes to keep St. Mary’s at bay and build their first double-digit game lead, 58-47, with 1:42 to go in the game.
Inside the Box Score
- There were two lead changes and two tied scores.
- Gallaudet gained 25 points off a season-high 26 Seahawk turnovers.
- St. Mary’s won the rebounding battle with a 39-25 margin.
St. Mary’s Game Notes
- Grant, Goodwin, and senior guard Daryn Alexander (Twinbrook, Md./Richard Montgomery) led the Seahawks with 10 points each.
- Grant hauled in a season-high 14 rebounds for his second-straight double-double and added a career-best three blocks.
- St. Mary’s finished the game shooting 42.0-percent (21-50) from the field.
Gallaudet Game Notes
- Corey Smith led all scorers with 17 points and grabbed eight boards, while Brandon Chung tallied 13, and Malosi Viena contributed 11 points.
- The Bison shot 49.0-percent (25-51) from the floor and 66.7-percent (12-18) from the free throw line.
Up Next for the Seahawks
- Nov. 22 at Norfolk State (4-2) – Norfolk, Va. (Echols Memorial Hall) – 7:00 p.m. (Exhibition)