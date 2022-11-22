The Charles County Youth Orchestra (CCYO), directed by Dr. Osman Kivrak, will perform two-holiday concerts this December. The first is on December 3:00 at 3 p.m. at the Port Tobacco Courthouse, and the second is on December 10 at 5:00 p.m. at the Kris Kringle Market at the Charles County Fairgrounds in La Plata.

The program will include holiday favorites and popular classical composers such as Handel and Pachelbel. Fireworks at 6 pm will follow CCYO’s performance at the Kris Kringle Market.

In addition to these two concerts, five of CCYO’s players will be performing Handel’s “Messiah” with the Chesapeake Choral Arts Society on December 3 at 7:30 p.m. and December 4 at 3:30 p.m. at St. Joseph’s Catholic Parish Center, 4590 St. Joseph’s Way, Pomfret, MD.

Credit: Charles County Youth Orchestra

Recently, CCYO has been spotlighted in an online film by the Charles County Arts Alliance and featured on WTOP radio. Also, this past spring, two CCYO String Quartets were finalists in the prestigious Washington Performing Arts Society Misbin Chamber Music Competition in Washington, D.C.

CCYO presents two large concerts and several smaller concerts each year, a three-week Chamber Music Festival with three additional concerts, a Concerto Competition concert, masterclasses, and sectionals for students in all four of CCYO’s ensembles.

CCYO is one of the largest youth organizations in Southern Maryland, providing music education and performance opportunities for talented young musicians ages 8 to 18 in Charles, Prince George’s, St. Mary’s, and Calvert counties.

The Charles County Youth Orchestra is partially sponsored by grants from the Charles County Arts Alliance, the Maryland State Arts Council, the Rotary Club of Charles County, MD, the Charles County Charitable Trust, and the Knights of Columbus of Accokeek, MD. Other major contributors include Potters Violins, Gailes Violin Shop, the Neighborhood Creative Arts Center of La Plata, and generous donations from individuals.

Mid-year auditions for all ensembles will be held on January 21 from 9 to 1 at Christ Church, La Plata. Information about auditions can be found at: https://www.charlescountyyouthorchestra.org/auditions.

TWO CONCERTS OF HOLIDAY MUSIC

December 3, 3:00 p.m.

Holiday Trail

Port Tobacco Courthouse

Chapel Point Rd, Port Tobacco, MD 20677

December 10, 5:00 p.m.