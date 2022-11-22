Asa is a 9-month-old, gentle giant that wants nothing more than to be your friend. Her favorite thing is meeting new people. She loves everyone.

Her owner said she is housebroken, crate trained, has lived with another dog, and lived with teenagers. She is a playful girl looking for an active home with lots of tough toys to play with.

If you are interested in meeting Asa, email animalshelter@charlescountymd.gov to schedule an appointment

QUESTIONS or FOR MORE INFO:

Tri-County Animal Shelter (TCAS)