ST. MARY’S CITY, Md. – Six players from the St. Mary’s College of Maryland women’s soccer team honored by the College Sports Communicators (formerly CoSIDA) as members of the CSC Academic All-District team, the organization announced in a release on Tuesday afternoon (Nov. 15).

To be nominated, a student-athlete must be a starter or an important reserve with at least a 3.50 cumulative grade point average (on a 4.00 scale) at his/her current institution. Senior Nefret Perunko (Salisbury, Md./James M. Bennett), juniors Diana Clay (Damascus, Md./Damascus), Flor Katz-Starr (Huntingtown, Md./Calvert) and Mary Quinn (Plymouth, Mass./Plymouth South), and sophomores Cicely Clark (Ellicott City, Md./Centennial) and Morgan Kresslein (Manchester, Md./Manchester Valley) garnered the honor for the 2022 season. Credit: Bill Wood

Perunko appeared in all 20 games, logging 19 starts. The English major, who boasts a 3.961 GPA, was part of a defensive unit that recorded six shutouts over Eastern Mennonite University (Sep. 7), Stevenson University (Sep. 14), Wells College (Sep. 17), SUNY Morrisville (Sep. 18), Gallaudet University (Oct. 5), and Neumann University (Oct. 19).

Clay, an economics and environmental studies double major with a 3.962 GPA, was an important component of the Seahawks’ midfield play. Appearing in all 20 games with 19 starts, the 5-7 midfielder picked up her first career assist in a win at Gallaudet.

Katz-Starr stepped on the field for 17 games, logging 13 starts. She tallied one assist in the win over Morrisville (Sep. 18). The 5-2 midfielder is a public health major with a 3.674 GPA.

Quinn, an art major with a 3.584 GPA, struck for two goals and an assist in 20 games played, firing 30 shots, including 14 on target. The 5-4 midfielder picked up a game-winning goal against Wells (Sep. 17).

Clark appeared in all 20 games with 13 starts. The marine science and biology double major with a 3.958 GPA was part of all six shutouts over Eastern Mennonite University (Sep. 7), Stevenson University (Sep. 14), Wells College (Sep. 17), SUNY Morrisville (Sep. 18), Gallaudet University (Oct. 5), and Neumann University (Oct. 19). The 5-6 defender/midfielder scored her first two career goals at Gallaudet (Oct. 5).

Kresslein, a neuroscience and biology double major with a 4.0 GPA, added a goal and team-best five assists in 20 games played with seven starts.

The 2022 Academic All-District® Women’s Soccer Team, selected by CSC, recognizes the nation’s top student-athletes for their combined performances on the field and in the classroom. The CSC Academic All-America® program separately recognizes soccer honorees in four divisions – NCAA Division I, NCAA Division II, NCAA Division III, and NAIA.