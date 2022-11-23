Now that leaves are fallen, many Marylanders will prepare for winter by trimming live trees or removing dead trees. The Maryland Department of Natural Resources has a few important suggestions that homeowners should follow before hiring a contractor to do the work.

Only Maryland Licensed Tree Experts should be hired to trim branches and remove trees – they are the only tree care professionals who lawfully can perform this work in Maryland.

Before a contractor begins work, homeowners should ask to see a license. The department’s website also allows anyone to check a contractor for a license number.

Licensed Tree Experts are required to carry insurance that covers tree care work. A company that isn’t licensed is not only violating the law, but may not have the proper coverage in case of damage or injury.

The department also recommends that homeowners obtain more than one estimate for the proposed work; receive a written contract that states the work to be performed and the cost; and never pay the full amount before all the contracted work is completed.

Anyone who believes that they’ve been approached by an unlicensed business advertising or practicing tree care services in Maryland can file a complaint online or contact the Maryland Forest Service at 410-260-8511.

To protect the public, the Maryland Forest Service investigates complaints against individuals or entities that provide tree care services. Unlicensed tree care service providers are subject to criminal prosecution for operating without a tree expert license, and advertising without a license. Additionally, Licensed Tree Experts who violate the law can face suspension or revocation.

Anyone interested in applying for a license can do so on the department’s website.