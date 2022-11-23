Washington, DC – November 22 – Potomac Riverkeeper Network (PRKN) has added two fantastic environmental leaders in Programs and Litigation to further its mission of protecting and defending the Potomac and Shenandoah watersheds, PRKN president Nancy Stoner announced today.

Said Stoner, “We are incredibly fortunate to be able to retain Bob Dreher and have Betsy Nicholas join the other dedicated professionals on our team. Bob Dreher is among the most respected environmental attorneys in the nation and brings to us a breadth of experience which he will apply as our Legal Director. Betsy Nicholas, our new Vice President of Programs, has been in the forefront of issues of environmental justice and environmental enforcement for more than fifteen years in the Riverkeeper movement. Bob and Betsy will be invaluable in guiding PRKN into the next 50 years of enforcement of the Clean Water Act.”

Bob Dreher has provided strategic counsel and legal representation for nearly 40 years to governmental agencies, conservation organizations and businesses regarding complex environmental and natural resources matters. He has held senior leadership positions with Defenders of Wildlife, U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service, the Department of Justice, and the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency. He earned his law degree at Yale Law School, a Masters degree from Brown University and a Bachelor of Arts degree from Harvard University.

Betsy Nicholas will be moving to PRKN from her current position as Executive Director of Waterkeepers Chesapeake, the regional coalition of 17 Waterkeeper Organizations protecting the rivers and streams of the Chesapeake and Coastal Bays Watersheds. She has been leading and growing this organization since 2012. She has a law degree from Tulane University and a Bachelor of Science degree in botany from the University of Florida.

Stoner concluded, “Bob and Betsy truly represent the best and the brightest. They come to us with a proven history of dedication to environmental causes and clean water. Their wisdom and guidance will surely help us further our mission.”