Commissioner President Reuben B. Collins, II, Esq. has been appointed to the National Association of Counties (NACo) Housing Task Force, comprised of over 30 county leaders across the United States. The group will identify county-led solutions and innovations for addressing America’s housing affordability and stability crisis.

“Counties are on the front lines of responding to the housing crisis,” said NACo President Denise Winfrey. “Stable, quality housing is the foundation for better health, safety, education, a strong workforce, improved financial wellness, and lower demands on the social safety net. NACo’s Housing Task Force is committed to meeting the moment and addressing our residents’ housing needs.”

The Housing Task Force will explore intergovernmental partnerships supporting housing solutions among federal, state, and local officials, along with private, nonprofit, homeownership, and rental partners.

The group will examine comprehensive solutions to address the complex conditions that undermine housing affordability. Housing costs are outpacing job and wage growth in many areas, with many colliding factors, including:

Supply chain disruptions

Labor shortages

Increased demand for short-term rentals

Land costs

Demographic pattern shifts due to generational population changes and economic competitiveness

Institutional investors

Governmental policies, regulations and capacities, and

Competing public, private and community interests and incentives.

“I look forward to collaborating with other key leaders throughout the country to share information and learn about best practices for addressing our county’s housing challenges,” said Commissioner President Reuben B. Collins, II, Esq. “Every family should have the opportunity to feel safe and secure in a place they can call home. I am pleased to be a part of a group dedicated to working on making affordable housing for all a reality.”

County roles and responsibilities related to housing vary significantly across and even within different states. Depending on specific structures and authority, county governments can play a leading role in the following:

Tax policies

Financing and lending

Down payment and closing cost assistance

Building permits and code enforcement

Land use and zoning

Infrastructure development

Workforce housing

Public safety and emergency management, and

Community planning.

Regardless of specific county functions and responsibilities, all counties have the potential to establish and enhance partnerships with public, private, and nonprofit sector stakeholders.

The Housing Task Force will host in-person and virtual meetings and produce original research to examine the role of county governments in providing residents with more housing, a greater variety of housing, and better housing affordability and value.

