NORFOLK, Va. – The St. Mary’s College of Maryland men’s basketball team faced their second Division I opponent of the season Tuesday night (Nov. 22) with an exhibition game at Norfolk State University. Norfolk State (5-2) earned a 91-41 win over the visiting St. Mary’s College Seahawks in front of 789 fans at Joseph G. Echols Memorial Hall.

How It Happened

Norfolk State jumped out to a 53-10 halftime lead behind 57.6-percent (19-33) shooting from the field, including 9-of-17 from downtown, and a 22-3 run over the final seven minutes of the first half.

The Spartans notched 21 points off 13 Seahawk turnovers in the first 20 minutes.

St. Mary’s College’s shooting percentage went from 15.8-percent (3-19) in the first half to 35.7-percent (10-28) in the second stanza.

Inside the Box Score

Norfolk State outrebounded the Seahawks, 37-21, and posted a 42-8 margin in points scored in the paint.

The Spartans finished with 35 points off 24 miscues by St. Mary’s.

Wayne Mason vs Ferrum (11.13.22) Credit: Bill Wood

St. Mary’s Game Notes

Sophomore guard Wayne Mason Jr. (Oxon Hill, Md./Potomac) paced the Seahawks with 13 points and three assists while adding five rebounds.

(Oxon Hill, Md./Potomac) paced the Seahawks with 13 points and three assists while adding five rebounds. First-year forward JD Salo (Dunkirk, Md./Northern) led the team with six boards, two blocks, and two steals.

(Dunkirk, Md./Northern) led the team with six boards, two blocks, and two steals. SMCM finished the game shooting 27.7-percent (13-47) from the field, including 7-of-18 from downtown (38.9%).

Norfolk State Game Notes

Five Spartans finished with double-digit point totals.

Dana Tata, Kris Bankston, and Daryl Anderson each tallied a game-high 15 points while Jack Doumbia grabbed a game-best 10 caroms.

Norfolk State scored 25 fast break points.

Up Next for the Seahawks