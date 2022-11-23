NORFOLK, Va. – The St. Mary’s College of Maryland men’s basketball team faced their second Division I opponent of the season Tuesday night (Nov. 22) with an exhibition game at Norfolk State University. Norfolk State (5-2) earned a 91-41 win over the visiting St. Mary’s College Seahawks in front of 789 fans at Joseph G. Echols Memorial Hall.

How It Happened

  • Norfolk State jumped out to a 53-10 halftime lead behind 57.6-percent (19-33) shooting from the field, including 9-of-17 from downtown, and a 22-3 run over the final seven minutes of the first half.
  • The Spartans notched 21 points off 13 Seahawk turnovers in the first 20 minutes.
  • St. Mary’s College’s shooting percentage went from 15.8-percent (3-19) in the first half to 35.7-percent (10-28) in the second stanza.

Inside the Box Score

  • Norfolk State outrebounded the Seahawks, 37-21, and posted a 42-8 margin in points scored in the paint.
  • The Spartans finished with 35 points off 24 miscues by St. Mary’s.
Wayne Mason vs Ferrum (11.13.22) Credit: Bill Wood

St. Mary’s Game Notes

  • Sophomore guard Wayne Mason Jr. (Oxon Hill, Md./Potomac) paced the Seahawks with 13 points and three assists while adding five rebounds.
  • First-year forward JD Salo (Dunkirk, Md./Northern) led the team with six boards, two blocks, and two steals.
  • SMCM finished the game shooting 27.7-percent (13-47) from the field, including 7-of-18 from downtown (38.9%).

Norfolk State Game Notes

  • Five Spartans finished with double-digit point totals.
  • Dana TataKris Bankston, and Daryl Anderson each tallied a game-high 15 points while Jack Doumbia grabbed a game-best 10 caroms.
  • Norfolk State scored 25 fast break points.

Up Next for the Seahawks

  • Nov. 28 at Delaware Valley (3-2) – Doylestown, Pa. (James Work Gymnasium) – 7:00 p.m.

