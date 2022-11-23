NORFOLK, Va. – The St. Mary’s College of Maryland men’s basketball team faced their second Division I opponent of the season Tuesday night (Nov. 22) with an exhibition game at Norfolk State University. Norfolk State (5-2) earned a 91-41 win over the visiting St. Mary’s College Seahawks in front of 789 fans at Joseph G. Echols Memorial Hall.
How It Happened
- Norfolk State jumped out to a 53-10 halftime lead behind 57.6-percent (19-33) shooting from the field, including 9-of-17 from downtown, and a 22-3 run over the final seven minutes of the first half.
- The Spartans notched 21 points off 13 Seahawk turnovers in the first 20 minutes.
- St. Mary’s College’s shooting percentage went from 15.8-percent (3-19) in the first half to 35.7-percent (10-28) in the second stanza.
Inside the Box Score
- Norfolk State outrebounded the Seahawks, 37-21, and posted a 42-8 margin in points scored in the paint.
- The Spartans finished with 35 points off 24 miscues by St. Mary’s.
St. Mary’s Game Notes
- Sophomore guard Wayne Mason Jr. (Oxon Hill, Md./Potomac) paced the Seahawks with 13 points and three assists while adding five rebounds.
- First-year forward JD Salo (Dunkirk, Md./Northern) led the team with six boards, two blocks, and two steals.
- SMCM finished the game shooting 27.7-percent (13-47) from the field, including 7-of-18 from downtown (38.9%).
Norfolk State Game Notes
- Five Spartans finished with double-digit point totals.
- Dana Tata, Kris Bankston, and Daryl Anderson each tallied a game-high 15 points while Jack Doumbia grabbed a game-best 10 caroms.
- Norfolk State scored 25 fast break points.
Up Next for the Seahawks
- Nov. 28 at Delaware Valley (3-2) – Doylestown, Pa. (James Work Gymnasium) – 7:00 p.m.