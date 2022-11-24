Baltimore, MD – The Maryland Department of Health (MDH) today released a respiratory syncytial virus (RSV) data dashboard containing RSV hospitalization numbers in the state.

The RSV data dashboard will be updated on Thursdays and display RSV hospitalizations by respiratory season. It is currently up-to-date. With holidays right around the corner, MDH is urging all Marylanders to take precautions against RSV and other respiratory illnesses that are spreading nationwide.

“Maryland has seen an early surge of severe respiratory illness, especially in very young and school-age children,” said MDH Deputy Secretary for Public Health Services Dr. Jinlene Chan. “Many children recover at home within a week or two, but others can get seriously ill and require hospitalization.”

To combat RSV, MDH launched a web page with resources about respiratory illnesses, including RSV, flu, and COVID-19 respiratory virus infections. MDH also distributed a respiratory illness prevention toolkit to local school systems, childcare providers, and state and local agencies to inform and educate parents, educators, and caregivers about the surge in serious respiratory illnesses.

Here are some more tips to further protect yourself and your family this holiday season:

Wash hands often with soap and water for at least 20 seconds.

Cover coughs and sneezes using a tissue or your upper sleeve, not your hands.

Stay home if you or your child is sick, except to get medical care.

Don’t send a sick child to school or child care.

Consider wearing a mask, especially if you develop symptoms such as runny nose, cough, or fever.

Get a “Flooster” (a COVID-19 booster and flu shot).

To find a flu clinic near you, visit MarylandVax.org, or contact your primary care provider, pharmacy, or Local Health Department.

To find a COVID-19 vaccine or booster, visit covidVAX.maryland.gov or call 1-855-MD-GOVAX (855-634-6829).