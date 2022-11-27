Stacker compiled a list of Maryland’s most commonly hunted migratory birds using data from the Fish & Wildlife Service. Maryland’s estimated 2021 hunting harvest ranks duck and goose species.

In 2021 Maryland had the largest estimated harvest of all states for three migratory bird species: Scoters, Long-tailed Duck, Mallard X Black Hybrid.

24. Brant

2021 estimated harvest- Maryland: 55 (0.3% of national harvest)- National: 16,755- States with the largest harvests:— #1. Alaska: 4,872 (29.1% of national harvest)— #2. New York: 3,574 (21.3%)— #3. North Carolina: 2,468 (14.7%)— #4. New Jersey: 2,153 (12.8%)— #5. California: 1,155 (6.9%)

Credit: Canva

23. Snow Goose

2021 estimated harvest- Maryland: 109 (0.0% of national harvest)- National: 281,785- States with the largest harvests:— #1. California: 88,421 (31.4% of national harvest)— #2. Arkansas: 34,316 (12.2%)— #3. North Dakota: 32,195 (11.4%)— #4. Texas: 25,222 (9.0%)— #5. Washington: 21,135 (7.5%)

Credit: Canva

22. Blue-winged/Cinnamon Teal

2021 estimated harvest- Maryland: 413 (0.0% of national harvest)- National: 841,091- States with the largest harvests:— #1. Louisiana: 216,167 (25.7% of national harvest)— #2. Texas: 206,993 (24.6%)— #3. Minnesota: 81,171 (9.7%)— #4. Florida: 50,214 (6.0%)— #5. North Dakota: 32,760 (3.9%)

Credit: Canva

20. Northern Shoveler (tie)

2021 estimated harvest- Maryland: 551 (0.1% of national harvest)- National: 470,613- States with the largest harvests:— #1. California: 166,839 (35.5% of national harvest)— #2. Arkansas: 41,180 (8.8%)— #3. Texas: 39,648 (8.4%)— #4. Louisiana: 30,666 (6.5%)— #5. Utah: 26,394 (5.6%)

Credit: Canva

20. Goldeneyes

2021 estimated harvest- Maryland: 551 (0.7% of national harvest)- National: 74,282- States with the largest harvests:— #1. Kansas: 16,969 (22.8% of national harvest)— #2. Michigan: 6,257 (8.4%)— #3. Idaho: 5,792 (7.8%)— #4. Utah: 5,701 (7.7%)— #5. California: 5,491 (7.4%)

Credit: Canva

18. Ruddy Duck (tie)

2021 estimated harvest- Maryland: 827 (6.7% of national harvest)- National: 12,252- States with the largest harvests:— #1. California: 3,622 (29.6% of national harvest)— #2. Texas: 1,061 (8.7%)— #3. Utah: 950 (7.8%)— #4. Michigan: 869 (7.1%)— #5. Maryland: 827 (6.7%)

Credit: Canva

18. Hooded Merganser

2021 estimated harvest- Maryland: 827 (1.0% of national harvest)- National: 79,255- States with the largest harvests:— #1. North Carolina: 10,753 (13.6% of national harvest)— #2. Minnesota: 7,489 (9.4%)— #3. Michigan: 5,388 (6.8%)— #4. Kentucky: 4,949 (6.2%)— #5. Illinois: 4,339 (5.5%)

Credit: Canva

17. Mallard X Black Hybrid

2021 estimated harvest- Maryland: 964 (28.1% of national harvest)- National: 3,430- States with the largest harvests:— #1. Maryland: 964 (28.1% of national harvest)— #2. New York: 831 (24.2%)— #3. Wisconsin: 296 (8.6%)— #4. Virginia: 288 (8.4%)— #5. Ohio: 225 (6.6%)

Credit: Canva

15. Northern Pintail (tie)

2021 estimated harvest- Maryland: 1,791 (0.5% of national harvest)- National: 385,219- States with the largest harvests:— #1. California: 76,760 (19.9% of national harvest)— #2. Texas: 33,283 (8.6%)— #3. Oregon: 32,940 (8.6%)— #4. Arkansas: 27,627 (7.2%)— #5. Washington: 22,435 (5.8%)

Credit: Canva

15. Ring-necked Duck

2021 estimated harvest- Maryland: 1,791 (0.5% of national harvest)- National: 365,154- States with the largest harvests:— #1. Texas: 44,422 (12.2% of national harvest)— #2. Florida: 41,741 (11.4%)— #3. Minnesota: 28,507 (7.8%)— #4. Louisiana: 24,658 (6.8%)— #5. California: 20,095 (5.5%)

Credit: Canva

14. Canvasback

2021 estimated harvest- Maryland: 2,204 (3.6% of national harvest)- National: 61,321- States with the largest harvests:— #1. California: 15,889 (25.9% of national harvest)— #2. Wisconsin: 4,740 (7.7%)— #3. Oregon: 4,717 (7.7%)— #4. Louisiana: 4,131 (6.7%)— #5. North Dakota: 3,731 (6.1%)

Credit: Canva

13. Lesser Scaup

2021 estimated harvest- Maryland: 2,480 (1.9% of national harvest)- National: 132,322- States with the largest harvests:— #1. Louisiana: 17,899 (13.5% of national harvest)— #2. California: 15,072 (11.4%)— #3. Texas: 14,719 (11.1%)— #4. Michigan: 9,559 (7.2%)— #5. Washington: 7,958 (6.0%)

Credit: Canva

12. Wigeon

2021 estimated harvest- Maryland: 2,617 (0.4% of national harvest)- National: 598,299- States with the largest harvests:— #1. California: 141,603 (23.7% of national harvest)— #2. Washington: 88,526 (14.8%)— #3. Oregon: 78,695 (13.2%)— #4. Texas: 34,344 (5.7%)— #5. Oklahoma: 25,050 (4.2%)

Credit: Canva

11. Greater Scaup

2021 estimated harvest- Maryland: 2,755 (8.8% of national harvest)- National: 31,258- States with the largest harvests:— #1. Oregon: 6,211 (19.9% of national harvest)— #2. Ohio: 3,820 (12.2%)— #3. Maryland: 2,755 (8.8%)— #4. Wisconsin: 2,370 (7.6%)— #5. Michigan: 1,912 (6.1%)

Credit: Canva

10. Gadwall

2021 estimated harvest- Maryland: 3,168 (0.4% of national harvest)- National: 827,555- States with the largest harvests:— #1. Arkansas: 155,077 (18.7% of national harvest)— #2. Texas: 87,783 (10.6%)— #3. Louisiana: 78,731 (9.5%)— #4. Oklahoma: 59,110 (7.1%)— #5. California: 43,462 (5.3%)

Credit: Canva

9. Redhead

2021 estimated harvest- Maryland: 3,857 (5.3% of national harvest)- National: 72,176- States with the largest harvests:— #1. Texas: 14,189 (19.7% of national harvest)— #2. North Dakota: 5,013 (6.9%)— #3. Michigan: 4,866 (6.7%)— #4. Florida: 4,610 (6.4%)— #5. Wisconsin: 4,443 (6.2%)

Credit: Canva

8. Green-winged Teal

2021 estimated harvest- Maryland: 7,164 (0.5% of national harvest)- National: 1.4 million- States with the largest harvests:— #1. California: 291,968 (20.2% of national harvest)— #2. Texas: 135,520 (9.4%)— #3. Arkansas: 133,183 (9.2%)— #4. Louisiana: 124,167 (8.6%)— #5. Minnesota: 71,750 (5.0%)

Can

Credit: Canva

7. Long-tailed Duck

2021 estimated harvest- Maryland: 8,318 (24.9% of national harvest)- National: 33,417- States with the largest harvests:— #1. Maryland: 8,318 (24.9% of national harvest)— #2. New York: 4,170 (12.5%)— #3. Michigan: 3,824 (11.4%)— #4. Wisconsin: 3,703 (11.1%)— #5. Alaska: 3,371 (10.1%)

Credit: Canva

6. Bufflehead

2021 estimated harvest- Maryland: 8,679 (4.8% of national harvest)- National: 180,897- States with the largest harvests:— #1. California: 25,937 (14.3% of national harvest)— #2. Michigan: 13,209 (7.3%)— #3. Virginia: 11,802 (6.5%)— #4. New Jersey: 11,791 (6.5%)— #5. Wisconsin: 10,072 (5.6%)

Credit: Canva

5. Scoters

2021 estimated harvest- Maryland: 13,863 (29.9% of national harvest)- National: 46,408- States with the largest harvests:— #1. Maryland: 13,863 (29.9% of national harvest)— #2. Virginia: 12,026 (25.9%)— #3. New Jersey: 4,141 (8.9%)— #4. Alaska: 3,371 (7.3%)— #5. Massachusetts: 3,062 (6.6%)

Credit: Canva

4. Black Duck

2021 estimated harvest- Maryland: 14,189 (15.7% of national harvest)- National: 90,663- States with the largest harvests:— #1. New York: 15,405 (17.0% of national harvest)— #2. Maryland: 14,189 (15.7%)— #3. New Jersey: 13,959 (15.4%)— #4. Delaware: 6,414 (7.1%)— #5. Virginia: 5,661 (6.2%)

Credit: Canva

3. Wood Duck

2021 estimated harvest- Maryland: 16,807 (1.6% of national harvest)- National: 1.1 million- States with the largest harvests:— #1. Arkansas: 111,290 (10.3% of national harvest)— #2. Georgia: 102,240 (9.5%)— #3. North Carolina: 96,374 (8.9%)— #4. Wisconsin: 86,499 (8.0%)— #5. Minnesota: 83,587 (7.8%)

Credit: Canva

2. Mallard

2021 estimated harvest- Maryland: 28,654 (1.1% of national harvest)- National: 2.5 million- States with the largest harvests:— #1. Arkansas: 389,125 (15.3% of national harvest)— #2. Washington: 188,043 (7.4%)— #3. Missouri: 177,561 (7.0%)— #4. Idaho: 150,403 (5.9%)— #5. Oregon: 135,613 (5.3%)

Credit: Canva

1. Canada Goose

2021 estimated harvest- Maryland: 52,443 (2.9% of national harvest)- National: 1.8 million- States with the largest harvests:— #1. Michigan: 148,984 (8.3% of national harvest)— #2. Minnesota: 144,151 (8.1%)— #3. Wisconsin: 134,268 (7.5%)— #4. North Dakota: 96,192 (5.4%)— #5. Nebraska: 91,232 (5.1%)