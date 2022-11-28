On November 17, 2022, the Port Tobacco Chapter, National Society Daughter of the American Revolution (NSDAR or DAR) dedicated a Revolutionary War Patriots marker at the Historic Port Tobacco Courthouse.

Port Tobacco Chapter Members with Maryland State Regent Mernie Crane gather in front of the newly dedicated Revolutionary War Patriots Marker at the Port Tobacco Courthouse Credit: Port Tobacco Chapter, NSDAR

As our nation is approaching its 250th Anniversary, one of the goals of DAR is to raise awareness and honor the memory of our Revolutionary War Patriots that served the great cause for freedom with an America 250 Patriot Marker. These Patriot Markers are being placed across the country to honor those who supported the Revolutionary War. The new marker placed in Port Tobacco is the second marker in Maryland.

The Port Tobacco Chapter’s dedication ceremony focused on the memory of “Our Patriots,” the brave men and women from Charles County who achieved American Independence and aided the cause of liberty and freedom.

Special guest State Regent Mernie Crane assisted Chapter Regent Connie Uy in unveiling the plaque. A three-gun salute from the Thomas Stone Chapter SAR and MDSAR color guard followed. Joyce Edelen of the Society of the Restoration of Port Tobacco and a chapter member accepted the marker. A Revolutionary War reenactment camp was set up on the courthouse grounds.

