Our Spotlight on the Arts is shining brightly on local artist Sarah Gravelle!

We selected Sarah as we heard about her involvement in an exciting new concert event coming soon, on December 20th, 2022, to Lexington Park. We wanted to learn more about our multi-dimensional musician and mom of five children; we very much admire Sarah for her boundless energy and love of The Arts!

How long have you been involved with your artistic adventures?

I have been teaching and performing for well over 20 years. I have my amazing mother to thank for starting me in piano lessons when I was about seven years old, involving me in theater as a child and encouraging me throughout my high school years.

I then studied vocal performance in college at Brigham Young University. Since graduating, I have performed in, music directed, or otherwise artistically worked on over 40 different musical theater productions!

What have been your past and/or present inspirations? Credit: Ryan Gravelle Credit: Connie Murphy Credit: Ryan Gravelle Credit: Andrew Richman Credit: Greg Rumpf

One of my first musical inspirations growing up was my aunt, Krsten Neeley. She is a trained opera singer and became my vocal coach in my teenage years. Her encouragement and support were vital in helping me develop my musical abilities and then go on to be a vocal teacher.

My musical theater inspirations include Sutton Foster, Patti LuPone, Lauren Benanti, and Susan Egan. Each of these women has such talent and poise and is unabashedly themselves.

Do you have a favorite style or calling of your art form?

My niche is definitely musical theater, but I have a classical vocal foundation. In college, I was studying classical vocal technique. I had a professor that encouraged me to explore and develop my “belt” and “mix” (Broadway-style singing techniques) and increase my musical theater repertoire.

I really began to come into my own as a singer after that and gravitated toward musical theater opportunities. However, as I always tell my students: you can sing any style of music if you have a strong vocal foundation.

Although my favorite style is musical theater, I also sing pop, jazz, and classical selections depending on the venue/event.

What are your connections to Southern Maryland?

I moved to Southern Maryland in 2015 and got involved in the local theater soon thereafter. I am a frequent performer in productions at The Newtowne Players (NTP) and Port Tobacco Players (PTP).

Recently, community theater and performing have become quite the family event as I have had the opportunity to perform with my three oldest children in Beauty and Beast at PTP this past summer (as Mrs. Potts, Chip, assistant stage manager, and fly operator) and now will perform with NTP this coming February with my son and daughter (as Maria and two of the VonTrapp children for The Sound of Music production).

I perform at The Port of Leonardtown Winery, Annmarie Gardens, and other Southern Maryland community events throughout the year. I also own and operate Gravelle Music Studio where I teach voice and piano lessons.

What are a few of your other interests or occupations outside of your art form?

Outside of performing music and theater, I love seeing musical theater productions – both professional and amateur. I am often moved to tears by the opening bars of an overture or a tender moment on stage.

In addition to teaching music, I also have my elementary education certification and have taught general academics in several public school systems, including teaching abroad in both China and Russia and earning my Masters in Curriculum and Instruction from Grand Canyon University.

I also love spending time at home with my husband and five children doing just about anything together. You can often find us roasting marshmallows in the backyard, playing a board game, or enjoying a round of Disney trivia.

Thank you, Sarah, for being a valued part of our community; we are excited to see you at an upcoming performance! Credit: Greg Rumpf Credit: Greg Rumpf Credit: Chris Credit: Connie Murphy Credit: Ryan Gravelle

Learn more about our featured artist at the links below:

Website: Sarah Gravelle Music

Facebook: Gravelle Music Studio

YouTube: Sarah Gravelle

Links of upcoming events in order of dates:

Port Tobacco Players – Hello, Dolly! (Playing Irene Malloy)

November 25th – December 18 th , 2022

, 2022 https://www.ptplayers.com

Christmas Concert – Sing Joy! – an evening of holiday classics

December 20, 2022, in Lexington Park, see link below for tickets and details:

https://www.davidwcooktenor.com/

For the “Sing Joy” Facebook event link, click here .

The Newtowne Players – The Sound of Music (Playing Maria Rainer),

February 10 – March 5, 2023

https://www.newtowneplayers.org/

Port of Leonardtown Winery Performance