PRINCE FREDERICK, Md. – Nov. 28, 2022 – The Calvert County Board of County Commissioners and Department of Economic Development will host a “Christmas on Main Street” tree lighting ceremony Tuesday, Dec. 6, 2022, at the Calvert County Circuit Courthouse in Prince Frederick. Media is invited to attend.

WHO: Calvert CountyBoard of County Commissioners and Department of Economic Development

Calvert CountyBoard of County Commissioners and Department of Economic Development WHAT: Christmas on Main Street tree lighting ceremony featuring a choral performance by Calvert High School students

Christmas on Main Street tree lighting ceremony featuring a choral performance by Calvert High School students WHEN: Tuesday, Dec. 6, 2022, at 4:30 p.m.

Tuesday, Dec. 6, 2022, at 4:30 p.m. WHERE: Calvert County Circuit Courthouse lawn 175 Main St., Prince Frederick

Christmas on Main Street aims to engage local businesses and community groups by joining in a holiday tradition in the heart of Calvert County with a Christmas tree donated by Hidden Lakes Christmas Tree Farm in Port Republic.

Holiday decorations are provided by Calvert Garden Club (greenery and ornaments); Northern High School 4-H Garden Club (decorated gourds donated by local gardener Pat Morrison); Calvert County Senior Centers (decorated oysters donated by Patuxent River Seafood) in partnership with the many seniors who attend the Calvert County Office on Aging’s senior centers; Calvert County Department of Community Resources; and Calvert County Department of Economic Development.