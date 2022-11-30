Baltimore, MD – As a part of National Prematurity Awareness Month, the Maryland Department of Health (MDH) today announced $6 million in grant funding to expand access to prenatal and infant care services for at-risk, low-income families.

MDH will provide the funding through the Maryland Prenatal and Infant Care Thrive By Three Grant Fund and Program to improve maternal and infant care coordination. The funds are slated to be dispersed over the next three years.

“Thrive By Three benefits at-risk pregnant people and babies,” said MDH Deputy Secretary for Public Health Services Dr. Jinlene Chan. “The model serves at-risk pregnant people and those who have recently given birth – giving mom, dad, and baby a greater chance for healthier outcomes, and reducing disparities in healthy births.”

Accessing prenatal care early in pregnancy plays a critical role in the health of the pregnant person and the infant. However, only 76.6% of pregnant people in the United States receive early and adequate prenatal care.

Thrive By Three increases access to prenatal care via maternal and infant care coordination and other programs that link parent and baby to services and supports during and after pregnancy. Families are referred to services and support based on identified needs, including home visiting and evaluation for maternal depression, early intervention for developmental delays and disabilities, and insurance and nutrition programs.

MDH will provide Thrive By Three funds to the Wicomico County Health Department, St. Mary’s County Health Department, Mary’s Center Adelphi Health Center in Prince George’s County, and Community Care, Inc.

Maternal and child health is a top population health priority for the state. It is part of Maryland’s Statewide Integrated Health Improvement Strategy, a coordinated public-private initiative to improve health, reduce disparities, and transform healthcare delivery. To learn more about efforts to improve the health of families statewide, visit the MDH Maternal and Child Health Bureau.

For more information about Medicaid services for pregnant people and children, visit the MDH Office of Medicaid Maternal and Child Health Programs.