KANSAS CITY, Mo. – Senior captain Matt Barlow (Middletown, Md./Middletown) and sophomore Alex Ochman (Rockville, Md./T.S. Wootton) represented the St. Mary’s College of Maryland men’s soccer team on the 2022 United Soccer Coaches All-Region IV Teams as announced by the organization on Tuesday afternoon (Nov. 29).

Click for complete 2022 United Soccer Coaches All-Region Teams 2022 United Soccer Coaches All-Region IV Credit: Bill Wood

Both are first-time honorees with Barlow landing on the First Team for his first-ever All-Region award while Ochman earned a spot on the Second Team.

Barlow is just the third Seahawk in the men’s soccer program history to pick up First Team honors and first since Khalid Balogun ’20 did it in 2019. In all, the Seahawks men’s soccer program has had 12 players garner 24 All-Region awards.

“We are so proud of Matt and Alex. They truly exemplify the commitment and hard work of the team and thoroughly deserve this honor,” said 12th-year Head Coach Alun Oliver ’04 .

The All-Region accolades are in addition to Barlow and Ochman being selected to the 2022 All-United East Conference First Team on November 3. Additionally, Barlow was voted the United East Defensive Player of the Year. It was the fourth Player of the Year award collected by St. Mary’s College in men’s soccer as Ryan Olsen ’02 (2001), Oliver (2002), Nick Tait ’17 (2015), and Balogun all nabbed Capital Athletic Conference Player of the Year honors (NOTE: Balogun was named Offensive Player of the Year).

The duo joined three other United East players on the All-Region Teams as Lancaster Bible College’s Kedric Yoder (2nd) and Penn State Harrisburg’s Kobe Harris (2nd) and Luke Myers (3rd) also made the teams.

A two-time All-Conference selection, Barlow was part of a defensive unit that recorded a conference fourth-best 1.45 team goals against average and tied for fifth with four shutouts and a 0.688 save percentage. The 6-1 defender started 16 of 16 games played in this year.

Ochman finished as the conference leader with a team-best 12 goals while ranking second with a team-best 26 points. He recorded three multiple-goal games this season. The 5-8 forward netted the game-winning goal to propel the Seahawks to a 2-1 double overtime win over Penn State Abington in the semifinals of the United East Tournament. Ochman was named the United East Offensive Player of the Week on September 26.

St. Mary’s College posted an 11-4-5 overall record in its second season in the United East. The Seahawks earned the top seed in a conference tournament for the first time in program history after finishing a 7-1 league record. St. Mary’s finished as the United East runner-up as Penn State Harrisburg garnered a 4-1 margin in penalty kicks for the title after both teams played to a 2-2 draw.