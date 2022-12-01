Nyla is a 2-year-old, 21-pound, tri-color beagle ISO her forever home.

Nyla is a playful, friendly girl that loves people and other dogs.

Nyla enjoys her squeaky toys, a good game of fetch, and running beagle zoomies with her foster sister. She would love a playful canine companion and a fenced yard in her forever home.

If you are interested in adopting Nyla or another beagle, send us a message at icanhelp@beaglemaryland.org.