LEONARDTOWN, MD – The St. Mary’s County Department of Aging & Human Services is seeking additional volunteer drivers for Wrapping Arms ‘Round Many (WARM), a winter emergency shelter program for homeless individuals in St. Mary’s County.

If you have ever wondered how you can make a difference regarding homeless individuals in our county, this is an opportunity. The Department of Aging & Human Services coordinates transportation for the WARM program, including recruiting and scheduling volunteer drivers. Drivers must be 18 or older and have a valid driver’s license. Volunteers will be given access to a county-owned van. Volunteer slots are open seven days per week while WARM is operational.

Volunteer drivers are divided into an evening and a morning shift. Evening drivers pick up WARM guests at the Church of Ascension at 5:30 p.m. for transportation to the selected host site for the evening. Morning drivers arrive at the host site by 7 a.m. the next morning to transport guests back to the Church of Ascension.

The WARM program is a partnership between the faith community, local human service agencies, and citizens to provide safe shelter and hot meals to homeless citizens during the year’s coldest months. The first WARM season took place in October 2009 and has become very successful, with over 50 churches working together to provide food and shelter.

WARM operates in close partnership with St. Mary’s County Government, including the Department of Aging & Human Services, the Department of Public Works & Transportation, St. Mary’s County Sheriff’s Office, the St. Mary’s County Department of Social Services, Pyramid Walden, Three Oaks Center, and MedStar St. Mary’s Hospital. This year’s WARM season began on Sunday, November 13, 2022, and will end on Monday, March 27, 2023.

To volunteer, contact Ursula Harris at 301-475-4200, ext. 1658, or at Ursula.Harris@stmaryscountymd.gov.