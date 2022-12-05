(Waldorf, MD, December 2, 2022) : The Southern Maryland Blue Crabs and Regency Furniture Stadium will host the Toys for Tots of Charles County distribution event for the fourth year on Friday, December 9th, and Saturday, December 10th, from 9:00 a.m.-1:00 p.m. on both days. Since 2018, Blue Crabs have hosted an event that provides a happy holiday for those in need through the collection and distribution of toys donated by the community.

This holiday season, the Blue Crabs are teaming up with Kaiser Permanente as the title sponsor of the Toys for Tots distribution. Kaiser Permanente is one of the nation’s leading healthcare providers and nonprofit health plans, with more than 826,000 members in the Mid-Atlantic region. Volunteers from Kaiser Permanente will be on-site throughout the event to help sort and distribute toys. Additionally, Kaiser Permanente will collect toys at several of their regional medical centers.

“At Kaiser Permanente, investing in the communities we serve is core to our mission and part of our work to help more people live healthily and thrive,” said Cynthia Cifuentes, Vice President of Brand, Communications, and Community Engagement for Kaiser Permanente of the Mid-Atlantic States. “The Toys for Tots event extends our commitment to residents of Southern Maryland and supports families in need during the holidays. We are honored to partner with the Southern Maryland Blue Crabs on this community event.”

Kaiser Permanente plans to open a new, state-of-the-art medical center near Waldorf, MD in 2025. As a non-profit healthcare provider, Kaiser Permanente works to improve the conditions for health and equity in the communities it serves. The health system invests in communities to address social health factors such as safe and affordable housing, financial stability, transportation, healthy food, health care access, education, and more.

“The Blue Crabs are very excited to continue to grow our partnership with Toys for Tots again this year and feel very fortunate to join forces with a huge community player like Kaiser Permanente to bring the community such a worthwhile event,” said Blue Crabs General Manager Courtney Knichel.

Families can learn more about Charles County Toys for Tots here.