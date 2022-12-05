Following the 2022 elections, which saw Democrats maintain control of the Senate and Republicans gain control of the House, approval polling averages show President Joe Biden (D) at 41% approval. Fifty-three percent of voters disapprove of his performance.

Biden last had a 41% approval rating on August 26, 2022. One month ago, Biden’s approval was at 44%. The lowest approval rating he’s received is 38%, last seen on July 27, 2022. The highest approval rating Biden has received is 55%, last seen on May 26, 2021.

Congress was at 22% approval and 53% disapproval at the end of November. A month ago, its approval rating was at 26%. The highest approval rating Congress has received is 36%, last seen on July 16, 2021, and the lowest approval rating it has received is 14%, last seen on January 26, 2022.

At the end of November 2018, presidential approval was two points higher at 43% during the Trump administration, and congressional approval was the same at 22%.

Ballotpedia’s polling index takes the average of polls conducted over the last thirty days to calculate presidential and congressional approval ratings. We average the results and show all polling results side-by-side because we believe that paints a clearer picture of public opinion than any individual poll can provide. The data is updated daily as new polling results are published.