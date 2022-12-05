Credit: Ginny Walker

Welcome to our “Monthly Mini Feature,” highlighting local artisans and crafters who have been busy imagining, creating, dreaming, and doing!

Our Maker of the Month for December 2022 is Ginny Walker, the designer of this year’s special ornament/ fundraiser for the Hospice of St. Mary’s. We had an amazing chat about this very special project!

How were you chosen to design the beautiful 2022 ornament?

Earlier in the year, I submitted the design to the Hospice Festival of Trees committee for consideration in this year’s Fundraiser. I was excited when they chose my design!

Were there any specific inspirations/ thoughts/ ideas incorporated into the design?

When I came up with the design, I wanted to incorporate a house and cardinals. We have loved ones who received great care at the Hospice House, and I wanted to include the house. We receive many signs daily to show that our loved ones are near, but I loved the idea of having a bright red cardinal against the bright white snowflakes.

I was trying to design something that wasn’t overly complex but could represent different elements that bring meaning to different people.

How was the creation of the ornament meaningful to you?

Hospice of St. Mary’s is an amazing organization, so having the privilege to do this ornament meant a lot to me. I love making things, and I’ve done things for other fundraisers, but this was the first time I knew that the design would be relevant to a larger community.

As an artist, what have been your past or current experiences?

Creating is a hobby for me, and my day job gets in the way of doing as much creating as I’d like. We did a “do it yourself” style ornament kit a few years ago as a fundraiser. Those turned out great because people enjoyed doing their painting while also supporting a great cause. My friends and family know I’m crafty, and I always get requests to give unique gifts they can give. Mostly I craft for the fun of it!

How long have you lived in St. Mary’s County?

I moved to St. Mary’s over ten years ago and was in Charles County before that. My husband, kids, and I love that Southern Maryland has so much to offer – changing seasons, you’re never too far from the water, and there’s always something to do!

Ginny perfectly captured all that is hospice in these wonderfully designed wooden ornaments.

Each ornament is only $25, with all proceeds to benefit Hospice of St. Mary’s, a vital not-for-profit service that provides physical, psychological, and spiritual care and comfort to the terminally ill and their families.

Hospice services also support families and community members who have experienced a loss.

Thank you, Ginny, for being both a valued part of our artistic community and your part in a very important cause!

Thank you also to MedStar Health: Hospice of St. Mary’s for your collaboration and for providing the select images below. Credit: Suttler Post Farm Clydesdale's Gift Shop Credit: Cecil's Country Store Credit: Cecil's Country Store Credit: Cecil's Country Store Credit: Hospice of St. Mary's

Learn more about Ginny Walker and her artwork at links below:

Website – Etsy: SoMDDesigns – website

Ginny’s handcrafted items are available at The Craft Guild Shop in Leonardtown – Facebook page

The Hospice Ornaments are available at the locations below at the time of publishing, more to be added!

Apple Basket – Mechanicsville, MD – website

– Mechanicsville, MD – Cecil’s Country Store – California, MD – website

– California, MD – Herring Creek Furniture at Cecil’s Old Mill – California, MD – website

– California, MD – Hospice of St. Mary’s 15th Annual Festival of Trees – December 3rd , 2022 from 10 AM to 3 PM at University System of Maryland at Southern Maryland, 44219 Airport Rd, California, MD 20619, details here . Festival of Trees Facebook event – click here .

– December 3rd , 2022 from 10 AM to 3 PM at University System of Maryland at Southern Maryland, 44219 Airport Rd, California, MD 20619, details . Festival of Trees Facebook event – click . Hospice at St. Mary’s Office – purchase from the hospice office by calling 301-994-3023. Address is: 44724 Hospice Ln, Callaway, MD 20620

– purchase from the hospice office by calling 301-994-3023. Address is: 44724 Hospice Ln, Callaway, MD 20620 RE/MAX 100 Leonardtown – website

– Suttler Post Farm Clysedale’s Gift Shop – website / Facebook

– / The 2022 Holiday Open House at Suttler Post Farm to Benefit Hospice – December 10th and 11th from 11 AM to 4 PM at the Suttler Post Farm in Mechanicsville, MD.

– December 10th and 11th from 11 AM to 4 PM at the in Mechanicsville, MD. Vintage Source – Compton, MD – website

Learn more about MedStar Health: Hospice of St. Mary’s see links below:

Website: MedStar Health: Hospice of St. Mary’s

Facebook: Hospice of St. Mary’s (@hospiceofstmarys)