LANCASTER, Pa. – The Atlantic East Conference selected junior Anna Kidd (Arbutus, Md./Mount de Sales) as the Atlantic East Women’s Swimmer of the Week for the week ending December 4 as announced by the conference office Monday afternoon (Dec. 5). This is Kidd’s fourth selection this season and seventh for her career.

The 5-10 captain paced the St. Mary’s College of Maryland women’s swim team at the Arena Yellow Jacket Invitational hosted by Randolph-Macon College (Dec. 3-4). The Seahawks finished seventh in the eight-team field behind three third-place finishes by Kidd. Anna Kidd ’24 named Atlantic East Women’s Swimmer of the Week (12.5.22) Credit: Bill Wood

Kidd finished third in the 200 individual medley (2:12.19), the 100 breaststroke (1:07.37), and the 100 freestyle (54.17). All three times clocked were season-bests for Kidd.

She was also a part of the ninth-place 400 medley relay, the 10th-place 200 freestyle and medley relays, and the 11th-place 400 freestyle relay.

Kidd currently holds the top times in the Atlantic East in the 50 freestyle (25.77), the 100 freestyle (54.17), the 200 freestyle (2:02.74), the 50 breaststroke (31.39), the 100 breaststroke (1:07.37), and the 200 individual medley (2:12.19).

St. Mary’s College (6-6, 2-1 AEC) will be back in action in the New Year when the Seahawks host Marywood University in Atlantic East action on Saturday, January 14, 2023, for Senior Day at 1:00 p.m

2022-23 Atlantic East Conference Women’s Swimmers of the Week