LANCASTER, Pa. – The Atlantic East Conference named sophomore Luke Schwenk (Annapolis, Md./Broadneck) as the Atlantic East Men’s Swimmer of the Week for the week ending December 4 as announced by the conference office Monday afternoon (Dec. 5).

Schwenk helped the St. Mary’s College of Maryland men’s swim team finish fifth at the eight-team Arena Yellow Jacket Invitational hosted by Randolph-Macon College (Dec. 3-4). He broke four school records, captured three events, and posted two NCAA provisional qualifying times. Luke Schwenk ’25 named Atlantic East Men’s Swimmer of the Week (12.5.22) Credit: Bill Wood

Schwenk’s first school record came in the 50 freestyle as he captured the event in 20.40, breaking his own school mark of 20.76 set on February 11, 2022, at the AEC Championships. His winning time is also an NCAA provisional qualifying time.

He next claimed top honors in the 100 butterfly with a school record of 49.42, shattering his previous mark of 50.20 set on February 12, 2022, at the AEC Championships.

The third school record happened in the 100 backstroke as Schwenk won the event in 49.70, upending his previous record of 49.96 set on December 4, 2021, at the Yellow Jacket Invitational. His winning time was an Invitational record as well, edging the previous mark of 49.71 set by Barthlomiej Swiderski in 2019.

As the leadoff swimmer on the fourth-place 400 freestyle relay, Schwenk posted a school record and NCAA B-cut of 44.98 in the 100 freestyle. Schwenk’s split broke the previous mark of 46.56 set by Colin Cassady ’19 on February 1, 2019.

He was also part of the fourth-place 400 freestyle and medley relays, the fifth-place 200 freestyle relay, and the seventh-place 200 medley relay.

Schwenk currently holds the top times in the Atlantic East in the 50 freestyle (20.40), the 100 freestyle (44.98), the 50 backstroke (23.93), the 100 backstroke (49.70), the 50 butterfly (22.41), and the 100 butterfly (49.42).

St. Mary’s College (7-4, 2-0 AEC) will be back in action in the New Year when the Seahawks host Marywood University in league action on Saturday, January 14, 2023, for Senior Day at 1:00 p.m.

