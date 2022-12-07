VERO BEACH, Fla. – Senior captain Ethan Carpenter (Leonardtown, Md./Leonardtown) was selected as the Coast-To-Coast (C2C) Athletic Conference Field Athlete of the Week for the week ending December 4 as announced by the league office Monday afternoon (Dec. 5).

The St. Mary’s College of Maryland men’s indoor track & field team opened the 2022-23 season at the Christopher Newport University Holiday Open on December 3. Carpenter collected a pair of top-3 finishes to lead the Seahawks.

Credit: Bill Wood

The 6-3 thrower captured the weight throw event with a school record distance of 15.33m, surpassing his previous school record of 15.20m set on January 29, 2022, at the George Mason University Patriot Games. He also placed third in the shot put with a distance of 13.62m.

Carpenter currently ranks first in the Mid-Atlantic region in the weight throw (15.33m) and fourth in the shot put (13.62m).

St. Mary’s College will be back in action in the New Year when as the Seahawks travel to Selinsgrove, Pa., for the Susquehanna University River Hawk Invite on January 14, 2023.