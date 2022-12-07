ANNAPOLIS, Md. — Caroline Irwin (So., Buford, Ga.) from the women’s swimming and diving team and Marissa Meyer (So., Cincinnati, Ohio) from the women’s rugby team were named this week’s co-recipients of the Naval Academy Athletic Association Athlete-of-the-Week Award, presented by Northrop Grumman.

Irwin swam on Navy’s winning 200 medley relay team and won a pair of individual events during the team’s 172.5-127.5 victory over Army. It was the 34th victory in a row for the Mids over the Black Knights. She first won the 200 butterfly by 2.6 seconds in a time of 1:57.71. Irwin then won the 100 fly by 1.18 seconds with a Crandall Pool record of 53.13. Her effort bettered the previous pool standard of 53.40. Irwin attained NCAA B cut times in both of her individual events.

Meyer provided two long scores to help Navy claim its second-straight Fall D1 Championship with a 61-28 victory over Utah State. In the first half, she was fed a pass out of a won scrum at midfield and just needed one shimmy move to get past the Utah State defense for her first score. Meyer later in the half was fed a pass out of a won scrum near Navy’s 22-meter line and proceeded to break five tackles on her way to scoring her second try.

She ended the fall season as Navy’s top-scorer with 60 points on 12 tries. The sophomore scored a try in eight of Navy’s 11 matches and was the only Mid to score at least 10 tries during the campaign.