LEONARDTOWN, MD – The Commissioners of St. Mary’s County held their regular business meeting in the Chesapeake Building Tuesday, Dec. 6, 2022, with the invocation and pledge, followed by approval of the consent agenda.

The Commissioners began by accepting the report of the Independent Auditor on the Financial Statements of the Commissioners of St. Mary’s County for FY2022.

The Commissioners began by approving the application for the Cooperative Reimbursement Agreement for a one-year period from the Maryland Department of Human Resources on behalf of the Circuit Court for Child Support Enforcement in the amount of $14,016.00 for FY2023.

The Commissioners approved the Intergovernmental Support Agreement between the Commissioners of St. Mary’s County and Naval District Washington on behalf of Naval Air Station Patuxent River.

The Commissioners then heard a brief on the draft Shannon Farm Master Plan.

The Commissioners approved the Program Open Space, Local Parks and Playgrounds Infrastructure Grant Award in the amount of $1,125,000, reducing the FIN23 and increasing project RP2303 for the Leonard Hall Recreation Center Project, Dorsey Park Athletic Field Improvement Project, 5th District Parking Lot Lighting Project, ADA Transition Plan Project.

The Commissioners approved the Senior Rides Operating Grant Agreement, from the Maryland Department of Transportation: Maryland Transit Administration on behalf of the St. Mary’s County Department of Aging & Human Services in the amount of $11,900 which includes other revenue and county funding, to coordinate door-to-door transportation for low and moderate-income seniors who are unable to utilize other transportation options.

The Commissioners then approved two additional holiday leave days for County Employees for Dec. 23, 2022, and Dec. 30, 2022.

The Commissioners approved the following legislative proposals, which will be presented to the St. Mary’s County State Legislative Delegation on Tuesday, Dec. 13, 2022:

Requesting $56 million in public facilities bonds for the FY2024 and FY2025 budgets.

Request to amend Chapter 138-1.F of Article 19 – Public Local Laws of St. Mary’s County – to extend the October 1, 2024 termination date of the Real Property Transfer Tax until October 1, 2028.

Request to amend §13-2101 of the Criminal Law Article of the Annotated Code of Maryland to add language to the definitions of “gaming device” and “gaming event”, to add a new definition of “senior activity center”, to create a new §13-2116 to allow certain gaming events to be played at senior centers in St. Mary’s County.

Request to amend Chapter 113 of Article 19 – Public Local Laws of St. Mary’s County – to include text amendments such as to define “new facilities” and add clarifying language to Chapter 113

The next Commissioner business meeting will be in the Chesapeake Building at 9 a.m. Tuesday, Dec. 13, 2022. Commissioner decisions and related public documents are available on the county government website in BoardDocs. Commissioner Meetings may be viewed live Tuesday mornings on SMCG Channel 95 or as a replay Friday at 6:30 p.m. Meetings are also available for on-demand viewing on the St. Mary’s County Government YouTube Channel.