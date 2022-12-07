Captain Steven A. Hall was sworn in on Monday evening to become the new Sheriff of St. Mary’s County.

Sheriff Hall joined the St. Mary's County Sheriff's Office as a correctional officer in 1994 and worked his way through the ranks over his career in every agency division. Clerk of the Court Debra Burch administers the Oath of Office to Sheriff Steven A. Hall

Sheriff Hall is the 135th person to hold the office of Sheriff in St. Mary’s County, dating back to 1637.

With a new sheriff taking office, the agency’s deputies also renewed their oaths at Monday’s ceremony at Leonardtown High School.