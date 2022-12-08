Amari is a delightful 2-year-old, 31-pound beagle girl ISO her forever home. All puppy, this boisterous little girl wants to play, play, play and give kisses and snuggles. Amari enjoys sniffing and exploring with her foster brother and sister.

She would do best with a canine companion and a fenced yard in her forever home.

You can see the most up-to-date information about Amari in this link: http://brsmbeagles.org/brsm_ms/vIndividualCurrentDog.aspx?dogid=70139.

Amari has finished her vetting and is ready for her forever home. If you are interested in adopting Amari or another beagle message,icanhelp@beaglemaryland.org.

You can read about all of the BRSM beagles looking for their forever homes through this link: http://brsmbeagles.org/brsm_ms/vCurrentDogs.aspx.