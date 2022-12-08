On November 30, the Maryland Transportation Authority (MDTA) extended its nine-month Customer Assistance Plan by two weeks to accommodate a last-minute rush and deliver on MDTA’s mission to provide premiere customer service. During the meeting, the MDTA Board requested no further extensions. The civil penalty waiver grace period deadline is now 11:59 p.m. Wednesday, December 14, 2022. The Customer Assistance Plan is not toll forgiveness nor elimination of tolls owed.

ALL DRIVERS SHOULD NOTE: As of Thursday, December 15, if customers with outstanding video tolls have failed to reconcile their balances, their debt will be sent to Central Collection Unit (CCU) for collection actions, and they will not be able to register their vehicle with MDOT Motor Vehicle Administration (MDOT MVA) until they reconcile payment – including tolls and civil penalties.

Don’t wait! While the Customer Assistance Plan has been in place since February, many customers have waited to take advantage of the opportunity to pay their outstanding Video Tolls without penalty. The MDTA urges customers not to wait until the December 14 deadline to make payments or to speak with customer service representatives if further assistance is needed.

The corresponding civil penalty is waived for every Video Toll transaction paid in full while the Customer Assistance Plan is in place. Throughout the nine-month Customer Assistance Plan, MDTA’s goal has been to collect outstanding video tolls – not impose civil penalties. As of November 29, $151 million in civil penalties had been waived for approximately 773,000 drivers and businesses that paid their outstanding Video Tolls.

The MDTA encourages drivers to pay every outstanding toll to have the associated civil penalties waived and their toll and civil penalty debts reduced. Customers with unpaid Video Tolls can pay by the following methods:

Visit Find My Tolls and find tolls using the notice mailing number(s) or by checking all license plates for all recent addresses to ensure you have addressed all of your outstanding tolls.

and find tolls using the notice mailing number(s) or by checking to ensure you have addressed all of your outstanding tolls. Mail the bottom portion of the notice(s) along with your check/money order (do not send cash) payable to:

Maryland Transportation Authority

P.O. Box 12853

Philadelphia, PA 19176-0853