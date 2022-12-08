BETHLEHEM, Pa. – The Navy track and field team is already receiving accolades after its first competition of the indoor season. Molly Mangan was named the Patriot League Women’s Track Athlete of the Week, and Joshua Boamah was named the Patriot League Men’s Field Athlete of the Week, the Patriot League announced Tuesday, Dec. 6.

Mangan earns her fifth career Patriot League weekly honor after clocking a time of 54.83 seconds in the 400m to place second at the Navy Invitational I. Her time was the third fastest time in program history and just five-hundredth of a second off of the Navy school record. Additionally, her time is the second-best mark in NCAA D1 this season.

Boamah finished with a pair of IC4A qualifying marks in the shot put and weight throw at last Saturday’s meet. The junior placed first in the weight throw with a distance of 19.54m (64-01.25), which ranks the best distance in the Patriot League and fifth in NCAA D1. He also had a Patriot League and personal best in the shot put with a distance of 17.82m (58-05.75) to place second. His performances earned him his second career Patriot League Men’s Field of the Week Award.



Navy returns to competition for its dual versus Princeton Saturday, Jan. 14 at the Wesley A. Brown Field House.