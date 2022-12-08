St. Mary’s City, MD– The St. Mary’s College of Maryland Women’s Basketball Team (4-3) made a mid-week trip Tuesday night (Dec. 6) to Aston, Pennsylvania to take on the Neumann Knights (4-5). The Seahawks fell to the Knights, 64-37.

How It Happened

The first quarter was an incredibly back and forth affair that saw the Seahawks trailing by one after the first 10 minutes. Karon Williams scored six of the Seahawks 14 first quarter, including a three pointer. Madalyn Jones also got in on the action, connecting on two jump shots

Karon Williams and Stephanie Howell proved to be the most dependable scoring options for St. Mary's in the second quarter, tallying seven of the Seahawks eight points in the period. The Knights went on a 7-0 run to end the half and led the Seahawks 36-22 going into the half break

The Seahakws kicked off the second half with a much needed Sam Blaylock three point shot to get momentum back on their side. Blaylock was able to keep St. Mary's within striking distance throughout the third quarter after a second three point shot cut the Knight lead down to 11. Despite the strong Seahawk effort, Neumann still led by double digits going into the fourth quarter.

The Seahawks could not find their rhythm offensively in the final quarter, as the Knights ended up pulling away down the stretch. Neumann took the contest by a final score of 64-37.

Inside the Box Score

Stephanie Howell finished with a team-high 11 points and also corralled nine boards.

Karon Williams contributed 10 points and also dished out four assists. Williams also made her presence felt on the glass with eight rebounds.

.Up Next

Dec. 10 | 1:00 PM | vs. Notre Dame (MD) | St. Mary’s City, MD