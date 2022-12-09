The St. Mary’s County Sheriff’s Office Alcohol Enforcement Unit recently conducted a succession of alcohol compliance checks at 18 St. Mary’s County businesses. Fifteen of the establishments were compliant, while three businesses failed to ask an underage Sheriff’s Office employee for identification.

The covert compliance checks were conducted on Wednesday, Nov. 23, 2022, using an underage Sheriff’s Office Corrections Officer. The 20-year-old corrections officer was wearing plain clothes and carried no personal identification. The corrections officer was directed to enter the business to order or retrieve an alcoholic beverage for purchase.

Of the 18 businesses visited, 15 were found in compliance with Maryland law and required identification from the underage corrections officer. Three businesses failed to ask for identification, and the corrections officer could purchase an alcoholic beverage underage.

Businesses found to comply were: Early Bird in Hollywood; Wildewood Wine & Spirits in California; Jughead Liquor Wine Beer in California; Twist Wine & Spirits in Lexington Park; Lex Wine & Spirits in Lexington Park; ABC Liquors and Lounge in California; HV Liquors in California; Corner Liquors in Lexington Park; County Liquors in Lexington Park; 2000 Liquor in Lexington Park; Canopy Liquors in Lexington Park; International Beverages in Lexington Park; Stop & Shop in Lexington Park; Bob’s Sunoco in Callaway and Beacon Liquors in Callaway.

The three businesses in violation were: Marketplace Wine & Spirits in California, St. Mary’s Fine Wine and Spirits in Great Mills, and Cook’s Liquors & Deli in Park Hall.

The reports of alcohol violations were forwarded to the St. Mary’s County Alcohol Beverage Board for review.