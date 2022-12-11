(The Center Square) – President Joe Biden visited Arizona on Tuesday but did not visit the U.S.-Mexico border. He visited the state to tour a Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Co. facility in the process of being constructed in Phoenix, Arizona.

When a reporter asked Biden why he would come to Arizona and not visit the border, the president said visiting the border is not a priority.

“Because there are more important things going on,” Biden said. “They’re gonna invest billions of dollars in a new enterprise.”

As Biden points out, TSMC is investing $40 billion in its Phoenix semiconductor plant.

The National Border Patrol Council, a labor union representing United States Border Patrol employees, ripped Biden for his comment.

“No surprise that Biden doesn’t think the border crisis is ‘important’ or worthy of visiting/bringing attention to,” the union tweeted. “What is happening at the border is exactly what he wants-rampant lawlessness along with a new all-time record for escapes in November. To him, that’s a win-win.”

Kari Lake, who unsuccessfully ran for governor of Arizona this year, also ripped Biden’s comment.

“DISGUSTING: Joe Biden visits Arizona & accidentally confirms what we all knew: he does not care one bit about the Border Crisis,” she tweeted.

Biden’s remark comes at a time when attempts to cross the U.S.-Mexico border are at an all-time high.

U.S. Customs and Border Patrol agents had more than two million migrant encounters along the U.S.-Mexico border in fiscal year 2022; it was the first time there had ever been that many on record.