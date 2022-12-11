ANNAPOLIS, Md. – Court of Appeals of Maryland Chief Judge Matthew J. Fader named Judge DaNeeka Varner Cotton as circuit administrative judge for the seventh judicial circuit.

The seventh judicial circuit includes the circuit courts for Calvert, Charles, Prince George’s, and St. Mary’s counties. Judge Cotton was named county administrative judge of the Circuit Court for Prince George’s County in early October.

Both of her appointments are set to begin on January 1, 2023, following the retirement of current Chief, County, and Circuit Administrative Judge Shelia R. Tillerson Adams.

