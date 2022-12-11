ST. MARY’S CITY, Md. – Four Seahawks scored in double digits as the St. Mary’s College of Maryland men’s basketball team rebounded from last Saturday’s conference-opening loss with a 13-point non-conference victory Saturday afternoon (Dec. 10). St. Mary’s College (4-3) picked up a 64-51 win over Shenandoah University (2-7).

How It Happened

Sophomore guard Wayne Mason, Jr. (Oxon Hill, Md./Potomac) knocked down a three-point shot for the first bucket of the game and the Seahawks never trailed.

Davion Roberts tied the game twice in the first three minutes – 4-4 at 17:55 and 7-7 at 17:36 – but that was as close as Shenandoah would get.

St. Mary’s biggest lead of the first 20 minutes was 29-18 with 3:57 remaining in the half as senior guards Daryn Alexander (Twinbrook, Md./Richard Montgomery) and Jordan Goodwin (Baltimore, Md./Milford Mill) combined for 14 points in a 22-11 run over a 14-minute span.

Roberts hit a three-pointer at the buzzer to trim the Seahawks' lead to 32-25 at halftime.

The Hornets came within five (35-30) as Roberts made one of two free throws four minutes into the second half.

From there, St. Mary’s flew past Shenandoah as the Seahawks outscored the visitors, 27-10, to stake a 62-40 advantage with less than six minutes left in the game.

Credit: Bill Wood

Inside the Box Score

There were only two tied scores the entire game.

Today marked the seventh consecutive game that St. Mary’s controlled the boards. The Seahawks posted a 40-27 rebounding margin for the fourth game in a row with a double-digit rebounding margin.

St. Mary’s Game Notes

Mason finished the game with a game- and season-best 17 points in 18 minutes as he connected on four triples in five attempts.

Goodwin put up 13 points, four rebounds, three assists, and two steals.

Alexander and first-year guard Micah Henry (Laurel, Md./Hammond) each contributed 10 points. Henry came off the bench for his 10 points on 5-of-7 shooting while Alexander drained a pair of three-point shots.

Sophomore forward Naz Fisher (Washington, D.C./Washington Latin) grabbed a game-high nine boards and notched a career-best four blocks.

(Washington, D.C./Washington Latin) grabbed a game-high nine boards and notched a career-best four blocks. St. Mary’s shot 49.0-percent (24-49) from the field, including a season-best 46.7-percent (7-15) from downtown.

Shenandoah Game Notes

Roberts ended the game with 13 points while Binwi Bihai added 11 points off the bench in the Hornets’ fourth straight loss.

Up Next for the Seahawks