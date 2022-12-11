ST. MARY’S CITY, Md. – Four Seahawks scored in double digits as the St. Mary’s College of Maryland men’s basketball team rebounded from last Saturday’s conference-opening loss with a 13-point non-conference victory Saturday afternoon (Dec. 10). St. Mary’s College (4-3) picked up a 64-51 win over Shenandoah University (2-7).
How It Happened
- Sophomore guard Wayne Mason, Jr. (Oxon Hill, Md./Potomac) knocked down a three-point shot for the first bucket of the game and the Seahawks never trailed.
- Davion Roberts tied the game twice in the first three minutes – 4-4 at 17:55 and 7-7 at 17:36 – but that was as close as Shenandoah would get.
- St. Mary’s biggest lead of the first 20 minutes was 29-18 with 3:57 remaining in the half as senior guards Daryn Alexander (Twinbrook, Md./Richard Montgomery) and Jordan Goodwin (Baltimore, Md./Milford Mill) combined for 14 points in a 22-11 run over a 14-minute span.
- Roberts hit a three-pointer at the buzzer to trim the Seahawks’ lead to 32-25 at halftime.
- The Hornets came within five (35-30) as Roberts made one of two free throws four minutes into the second half.
- From there, St. Mary’s flew past Shenandoah as the Seahawks outscored the visitors, 27-10, to stake a 62-40 advantage with less than six minutes left in the game.
Inside the Box Score
- There were only two tied scores the entire game.
- Today marked the seventh consecutive game that St. Mary’s controlled the boards. The Seahawks posted a 40-27 rebounding margin for the fourth game in a row with a double-digit rebounding margin.
St. Mary’s Game Notes
- Mason finished the game with a game- and season-best 17 points in 18 minutes as he connected on four triples in five attempts.
- Goodwin put up 13 points, four rebounds, three assists, and two steals.
- Alexander and first-year guard Micah Henry (Laurel, Md./Hammond) each contributed 10 points. Henry came off the bench for his 10 points on 5-of-7 shooting while Alexander drained a pair of three-point shots.
- Sophomore forward Naz Fisher (Washington, D.C./Washington Latin) grabbed a game-high nine boards and notched a career-best four blocks.
- St. Mary’s shot 49.0-percent (24-49) from the field, including a season-best 46.7-percent (7-15) from downtown.
Shenandoah Game Notes
- Roberts ended the game with 13 points while Binwi Bihai added 11 points off the bench in the Hornets’ fourth straight loss.
Up Next for the Seahawks
- Dec. 17 at Kean (10-0) – Union, N.J. – 4:00 p.m.