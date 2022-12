The final Community Conservation program for the year is Wednesday, December 21, 2022, from 4 to 6 pm at Wetlands Overlook Park. Enjoy the Winter Solstice, the shortest day of the year, with a woodland walk. Please dress for the weather.

The Winter Solstice walk will be canceled if it is raining. For more information or to register, please email lgarrett@northbeachmd.org.