Shawanda Wood, 32, Waldorf, was found deceased from a gunshot on Friday, December 9, 2022. Her husband, Travis Edward Paschal Wood, 33, of Waldorf, has been charged with her murder.

Shawanda leaves behind three children, Autumn (11), McKenzie (9), and Melrose (8)

Mr. Wood was charged with first-degree murder, second-degree murder, first-degree assault, second-degree assault, and a firearms charge. Wood is currently being held without bond at the Charles County Detention Center.

