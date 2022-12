Stacker compiled a list of the most popular baby names for boys in Maryland using data from the Social Security Administration. Names are ranked by the number of babies born in Maryland in 2021.

Liam has been the most popular boy name in the United States for the last five years, while Noah, Oliver, Elijah, and James round out the top five.

Note: The Social Security Administration collects data on baby names with a binary understanding of sex and gender. Stacker understands that names aren’t inherently gendered and will continue to look for opportunities in our coverage to demonstrate that.

48. Luke (tie)

Luke is a name of Greek origin meaning “man from Lucania”.

Maryland- Number of babies in 2021: 106

National- Rank: #32- Number of babies in 2021: 7,660



48. Josiah (tie)

Josiah is a name of Hebrew origin meaning “Jehovah has healed”.

Maryland- Number of babies in 2021: 106

National- Rank: #49- Number of babies in 2021: 6,065

48. Andrew (tie)

Andrew is a name of Greek origin meaning “brave”.

Maryland- Number of babies in 2021: 106

National- Rank: #57- Number of babies in 2021: 5,570

46. Nolan (tie)

Nolan is a name of Irish origin meaning “champion”.

Maryland- Number of babies in 2021: 107

National- Rank: #60- Number of babies in 2021: 5,319

46. Charles (tie)

Charles is a name of Germanic origin meaning “free man”.

Maryland- Number of babies in 2021: 107

National- Rank: #50- Number of babies in 2021: 5,952

45. Ryan

Ryan is a name of Irish origin meaning “little king” or “illustrious”.

Maryland- Number of babies in 2021: 110

National- Rank: #66- Number of babies in 2021: 4,703

44. Matthew

Matthew is a name of Hebrew origin meaning “Gift of Yahweh”.

Maryland- Number of babies in 2021: 111

National- Rank: #36- Number of babies in 2021: 7,420

42. Sebastian (tie)

Sebastian is a name of Latin origin meaning “venerable”.

Maryland- Number of babies in 2021: 116

National- Rank: #19- Number of babies in 2021: 8,867

42. Isaac (tie)

Isaac is a name of Hebrew origin meaning “he will laugh”.

Maryland- Number of babies in 2021: 116

National- Rank: #40- Number of babies in 2021: 6,907

41. Miles

Miles is a name of Latin origin meaning “soldier”.

Maryland- Number of babies in 2021: 120

National- Rank: #54- Number of babies in 2021: 5,694

38. Grayson (tie)

Grayson is a name of English origin meaning “son of the steward”.

Maryland- Number of babies in 2021: 121

National- Rank: #35- Number of babies in 2021: 7,499

38. Ezra (tie)

Ezra is a name of Hebrew origin meaning “helper”.

Maryland- Number of babies in 2021: 121

National- Rank: #37- Number of babies in 2021: 7,365

38. Christopher (tie)

Christopher is a name of English origin meaning “Christ-bearer”.

Maryland- Number of babies in 2021: 121

National- Rank: #52- Number of babies in 2021: 5,809

37. Joshua

Joshua is a name of Hebrew origin meaning “God Is my salvation”.

Maryland- Number of babies in 2021: 123

National- Rank: #58- Number of babies in 2021: 5,467

35. Wyatt (tie)

Wyatt is a name of English origin meaning “brave in war”.

Maryland- Number of babies in 2021: 126

National- Rank: #29- Number of babies in 2021: 7,981

35. Carter (tie)

Carter is a name of Gaelic origin meaning “transporter of goods”.

Maryland- Number of babies in 2021: 126

National- Rank: #39- Number of babies in 2021: 7,163

34. Nathan

Nathan is a name of Hebrew origin meaning “given”.

Maryland- Number of babies in 2021: 131

National- Rank: #59- Number of babies in 2021: 5,401

33. Gabriel

Gabriel is a name of Hebrew origin meaning “God is my strength”.

Maryland- Number of babies in 2021: 132

National- Rank: #38- Number of babies in 2021: 7,216

32. Mateo

Mateo is a name of Hebrew origin meaning “gift of God”.

Maryland- Number of babies in 2021: 135

National- Rank: #15- Number of babies in 2021: 9,112

30. Owen (tie)

Owen is a name of Welsh origin meaning “young warrior”.

Maryland- Number of babies in 2021: 141

National- Rank: #22- Number of babies in 2021: 8,713

30. Caleb (tie)

Caleb is a name of Hebrew origin meaning “faithful”.

Maryland- Number of babies in 2021: 141

National- Rank: #51- Number of babies in 2021: 5,894

29. Asher

Asher is a name of Hebrew origin meaning “happy”.

Maryland- Number of babies in 2021: 142

National- Rank: #25- Number of babies in 2021: 8,281

28. John

John is a name of Hebrew origin meaning “Yahweh has been gracious”.

Maryland- Number of babies in 2021: 147

National- Rank: #27- Number of babies in 2021: 8,130

26. Thomas (tie)

Thomas is a name of Greek origin meaning “twin”.

Maryland- Number of babies in 2021: 153

National- Rank: #46- Number of babies in 2021: 6,642

26. Alexander (tie)

Alexander is a name of Greek origin meaning “defender of man”.

Maryland- Number of babies in 2021: 153

National- Rank: #13- Number of babies in 2021: 9,344

25. Jack

Jack is a name of English origin meaning “God is gracious”.

Maryland- Number of babies in 2021: 154

National- Rank: #11- Number of babies in 2021: 9,504

23. Samuel (tie)

Samuel is a name of Hebrew origin meaning “name of God”.

Maryland- Number of babies in 2021: 155

National- Rank: #23- Number of babies in 2021: 8,501

23. Mason (tie)

Mason is a name of English origin meaning “one who works with stone”.

Maryland- Number of babies in 2021: 155

National- Rank: #18- Number of babies in 2021: 9,040

22. Joseph

Joseph is a name of Hebrew origin meaning “he will add”.

Maryland- Number of babies in 2021: 157

National- Rank: #28- Number of babies in 2021: 8,067

20. David (tie)

David is a name of Hebrew origin meaning “beloved”.

Maryland- Number of babies in 2021: 165

National- Rank: #30- Number of babies in 2021: 7,843

20. Aiden (tie)

Aiden is a name of Gaelic origin meaning “born of fire”.

Maryland- Number of babies in 2021: 165

National- Rank: #26- Number of babies in 2021: 8,252

18. Jackson (tie)

Jackson is a name of English origin meaning “son of Jack”.

Maryland- Number of babies in 2021: 166

National- Rank: #14- Number of babies in 2021: 9,197

18. Elijah (tie)

Elijah is a name of Hebrew origin meaning “Yahweh is God”.

Maryland- Number of babies in 2021: 166

National- Rank: #4- Number of babies in 2021: 12,708

16. Levi (tie)

Levi is a name of Hebrew origin meaning “joining”.

Maryland- Number of babies in 2021: 167

National- Rank: #12- Number of babies in 2021: 9,469

16. Jacob (tie)

Jacob is a name of Hebrew origin meaning “to follow”.

Maryland- Number of babies in 2021: 167

National- Rank: #24- Number of babies in 2021: 8,397

15. Daniel

Daniel is a name of Hebrew origin meaning “God is my judge”.

Maryland- Number of babies in 2021: 173

National- Rank: #16- Number of babies in 2021: 9,066

14. Jayden

Jayden is a name of Hebrew origin meaning “thankful”.

Maryland- Number of babies in 2021: 174

National- Rank: #41- Number of babies in 2021: 6,887

12. Theodore (tie)

Theodore is a name of Greek origin meaning “gift of God”.

Maryland- Number of babies in 2021: 177

National- Rank: #10- Number of babies in 2021: 9,535

12. Logan (tie)

Logan is a name of Scottish origin meaning “Little hollow”.

Maryland- Number of babies in 2021: 177

National- Rank: #21- Number of babies in 2021: 8,786

11. Henry

Henry is a name of German origin meaning “estate ruler”.

Maryland- Number of babies in 2021: 178

National- Rank: #9- Number of babies in 2021: 11,307

10. Dylan

Dylan is a name of Welsh origin meaning “son of the sea”.

Maryland- Number of babies in 2021: 190

National- Rank: #44- Number of babies in 2021: 6,718

9. Ethan

Ethan is a name of Hebrew origin meaning “strong” or “enduring”.

Maryland- Number of babies in 2021: 196

National- Rank: #20- Number of babies in 2021: 8,804

8. Benjamin

Benjamin is a name of Hebrew origin meaning “son of my days”.

Maryland- Number of babies in 2021: 206

National- Rank: #7- Number of babies in 2021: 11,791

7. Michael

Michael is a name of Hebrew origin meaning “who is like God?”.

Maryland- Number of babies in 2021: 211

National- Rank: #17- Number of babies in 2021: 9,041

6. William

William is a name of Germanic origin meaning “vehement protector”.

Maryland- Number of babies in 2021: 212

National- Rank: #6- Number of babies in 2021: 12,088

5. Oliver

Oliver is a name of Latin origin meaning “olive tree planter”.

Maryland- Number of babies in 2021: 223

National- Rank: #3- Number of babies in 2021: 14,616

4. Lucas

Lucas is a name of Greek origin meaning “man from Lucania”.

Maryland- Number of babies in 2021: 254

National- Rank: #8- Number of babies in 2021: 11,501

3. James

James is a name of Hebrew origin meaning “supplanter”.

Maryland- Number of babies in 2021: 255

National- Rank: #5- Number of babies in 2021: 12,367

2. Noah

Noah is a name of Hebrew origin meaning “rest”.

Maryland- Number of babies in 2021: 339

National- Rank: #2- Number of babies in 2021: 18,739

1. Liam

Liam is a name of German origin meaning “protection”.

Maryland- Number of babies in 2021: 468

National- Rank: #1- Number of babies in 2021: 20,272