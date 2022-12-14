BETHLEHEM, Pa. – The Navy women’s basketball program continues to dominate the headlines of the Patriot League’s weekly awards releases as for the fifth time in the first five weeks of the 2022-23 season the youthful squad had a player earn Patriot League Rookie of the Week honors. In recognition her play versus Binghamton and Georgetown, Maren Louridas (Fr., Delmar, N.Y.) is this week’s recipient. The honor is the third of her career.

Louridas continued the stellar start to her freshman season as she recorded her third 20-point game of the young season with 21-point output on Sunday at Georgetown. Against the Hoyas, Louridas went 8-14 from the field and 4-9 from three-point range to go along with a team-high five rebounds. Including Wednesday’s contest at Binghamton, Louridas averaged 14.5 points, 4.5 rebounds and 2.0 three-pointers over 36.0 minutes per game for the week.

Over 11 non-conference games, Louridas is second on Navy’s team with 13.6 points and 5.0 rebounds per game. She paces the Midshipmen with team-highs of 32 assists and 28 made three-point baskets. The freshman guard has started all 11 games and averages 35.5 minutes per contest.

Louridas is joined by Kate Samson and Shannon Clarke as Patriot League Rookies of the Week this season as Samson was the week one honoree with Clarke garnering the award last Monday.

Navy becomes the first program to have five straight Patriot League Rookie of the Week honorees since the 2004-05 season when Army’s Cara Enright individually swept five straight weeks of conference honors. In the Navy record books, Louridas has now captured the third-most rookie of the week accolades all-time. She tied Jennifer Coleman’s mark from 2018-19 and trails just Cassie Consedine’s five awards from the 2007-08 season and Becky Dowling’s collection of six during the 1994-95 campaign.

After a break in the schedule for final exams and the holidays, Navy will return to the hardwood on Friday, Dec. 30 at home versus Boston University.