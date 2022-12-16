WASHINGTON (Dec. 7, 2022) – D.C. United have signed Iraq National Team defender Mohanad Jeahze from Hammarby IF in the Swedish first division using Targeted Allocation Money (TAM) pending receipt of his P-1 Visa and International Transfer Certificate (ITC). The Black-and-Red have signed the defender to a three-year deal through 2025 with an option in 2026. Jeahze is a Special Discovery signing for D.C. United.

“Mohanad has proven himself to be one of the best left backs in the Nordics over the last two years and we are delighted to have a player of his quality join D.C. United,” Dave Kasper, D.C. United President of Soccer Operations, said. “Our style of play requires our outside backs to have high energy levels, technical ability, and excellent service in the final third and Mohanad ticks all of these boxes. He will be an excellent complement to our core group as we look to continue building out our roster for 2023.”

Jeahze joins the Black-and-Red after spending the previous three seasons with Swedish powerhouse Hammarby IF. The 25-year-old signed with Hammarby from Swedish side Mjällby AIF on Aug. 25, 2020. Jeahze made his debut with Hammarby on Aug. 30, 2020 in a 3-3 draw with Kalmar FF in league play. His first goal for the club came in a 2-0 win against Örebro SK on July 18, 2021. In total, Jeahze scored five goals and recorded 19 assists in 89 appearances for Hammarby.

Prior to joining Hammarby, Jeahze spent a year with Mjällby AIF after signing with the club from IF Brommapojkarna in Sweden on Jan. 12, 2019. In one season with Mjällby, Jeahze scored three goals and recorded five assists in 43 appearances across all competitions.

Jeahze is a product of the IFK Norrköping Academy in Sweden and signed his first professional contract with the club on June 20, 2016 at 19-years-old. The defender was loaned to Degerfors IF in Sweden on Feb. 23, 2017 and made his professional debut with the club on April 2, 2017. He made 12 appearances with the club before returning to IFK Norrköping at the conclusion of his loan on July 1, 2017. Jeahze was then immediately loaned to Syrianska FC on July 23, 2017 and made one appearance with the club before returning to IFK Norrköping from his loan on Sept. 11, 2017. The 25-year-old then signed with IF Brommapojkarna (Sweden) on Jan. 1, 2018. He recorded one assist in 11 appearances for the side before signing with Mjällby AIF on Jan. 12, 2019.

The defender represents the Iraq National Team on the international level and made his debut for his country on Nov. 11, 2021. Jeahze has made four appearances for Iraq since his debut with his last appearance coming in a 2-2 draw against Lebanon in a World Cup Qualifier on Feb. 1, 2022.