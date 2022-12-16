PRINCE FREDERICK, Md. – Dec. 15, 2022 – Calvert County residents are encouraged to recycle their live Christmas trees, wreaths and garland at county convenience centers at no charge beginning Monday, Dec. 26, 2022, through Saturday, Jan. 28, 2023.

Beginning Jan. 30, residents looking to recycle their trees must take them directly to the Appeal Landfill and standard yard waste fees will apply. This program does not apply to businesses. Businesses must bring holiday greenery to the Appeal Landfill where standard yard waste fees will apply.

All decorations, including support frames, lights and metal stands must be removed from trees, wreaths and garlands prior to disposal. Convenience centers will not accept trees and wreaths that have been cut up or are in plastic bags. All greenery will be taken to the Appeal Landfill for mulching, which is made available to county residents at no charge.

Wrapping paper, cardboard boxes, holiday cards and other paper are accepted at the convenience centers for recycling any time of the year at no cost. Cardboard boxes should be flattened and all packing materials, ribbons and Styrofoam must be removed before disposal.

Locations of the six convenience centers and their hours are listed on the county website at www.CalvertCountyMd.gov/ConvenienceCenters. For more information, call 410-326-0210.