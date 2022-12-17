HUGHESVILLE, MD (December 16, 2022) – Tri-County Council for Southern Maryland (TCCSMD) Transportation Department recognized Walter Roscello for his years of service as chairman of the Bicycle and Pedestrian Infrastructure Advisory Committee (BIAC).

(from left to right): George Clark, Transportation Specialist for TCCSMD; Walter Roscello, Former Chairman of BIAC; John Hartline, Executive Director of TCCSMD. Credit: Tri-County Council for Southern Maryland

The committee, which develops and promotes regional bicycle plans and non-motorized transportation options, aims to increase bicycle and pedestrian trail growth and connectivity throughout the region.

Roscello, a longtime resident of Charles County and a bicycling enthusiast, was elected as chairman of the committee in 2019, contributing four years of dedicated service. Roscello, a tireless advocate for bicycle safety and infrastructure, will remain on the committee but will step down from his duties as chairman.

“Walter grasps the positive impact that bicycling and pedestrian tourism can have on our regional economy,” noted John Hartline, Executive Director of TCCSMD. “His efforts have helped develop regional consensus to link existing trails together and to increase usage and safety for cyclists and walkers alike. We’re grateful for his advocacy and leadership,” he said.

“Walter kept the committee vibrant and moving forward with great ideas,” commented George Clark, Transportation Specialist for TCCSMD. “His knowledge and passion inspired the committee and helped others understand the importance of bike and pedestrian safety,” he shared.

Click here to learn more about BIAC and its present activities.