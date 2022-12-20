LATHAM, N.Y. – The Colonial States Athletic Conference (CSAC) and United East Conference have reached an agreement establishing an intent to merge, with an anticipated start date of Fall 2023, provided all conditions set by both conferences are met.

The merger is intended to address the evolving landscape of higher education by stabilizing conference membership and solidifying the sport sponsorship currently offered by the existing conferences. This merger will also allow member institutions to decrease the number of associate memberships necessary to support the current sport offerings on each respective campus.

The initial steps of the merger have been facilitated by presidential leadership from both conferences. That group has designated an Implementation Task Force to work through the logistics of merging day-to-day conference operations in the coming months. The Implementation Task Force will be led by Stephanie Dutton, current United East Commissioner, and will be composed of current commissioners and two athletic directors from each conference.

Upon completion of the merge, all current conference employees will remain employed by the combined entity. The leadership structure of the new conference will be established and announced prior to the start of business operations as a new entity. More information will be shared in the coming weeks and months as the work begins to combine our respective conferences.

“In a time in which many of our institutions are navigating challenges and changing needs, we believe this partnership will create a stronger conference that will provide increased stability now and in the future for our student-athletes and their athletic experience. The CSAC and United East look forward to working together to bring this vision to a reality for the next academic year,” President Roberta Cordano, Gallaudet University, and President James Lytle, Clarks Summit University.