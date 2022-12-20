PRINCE FREDERICK, Md. – Dec. 19, 2022 – Haley Fridman, a dispatch trainee with the Department of Public Safety’s Emergency Communications Division, was recently awarded the distinction of Telecommunicator of the Year for Calvert County by the Maryland Emergency Number Association (MENA), a chapter of the National Emergency Number Association.

Fridman was recognized among awardees from each Maryland county for her positive attitude, professionalism and performance reflecting the highest traditions of public safety service.

“Telecommunicators are the ‘calm voice in the dark,’ the unseen first responders who show up night and day, every day of the year, to do one of the toughest jobs in public safety,” said Public Safety Director Jackie Vaughan. “From day one, Haley has demonstrated the alertness, fortitude and skill needed to aid residents through some of the most frightening moments they have faced. Her colleagues hold her in high esteem and her recognition as Telecommunicator of the Year is a well-deserved honor.”

Fridman started with the Calvert County Department of Public Safety as a 911 call taker in the spring of 2021. After finishing her training, she was promoted to dispatch trainee, and continued to work overtime as a call taker. Since then, Fridman has earned numerous commendations, accolades and formal recognitions, including a Life Save Award for providing critical instructions that saved a person’s life.