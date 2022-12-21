The Air Combat Electronics program office (PMA-209) recently participated in the Future Airborne Capability Environment (FACE) and Sensor Open Systems Architecture (SOSA) consortium exposition in Dayton, Ohio. The Avionics Architecture Team (AAT) for PMA-209 demonstrated several of its Open Architecture (OA) projects that reduce software integration time and maintenance costs for the Fleet.

The FACE and SOSA exposition, coordinated by The Open Group and NAVAIR, provides an opportunity for leading experts from multiple services, industries, and academia to demonstrate the latest OA solutions that will encourage innovation, increase quality and speed the deployment of critical, advanced technologies to our warfighters.

PMA-209 AAT members from left: Shelia Fortner, Hebin Luan, Erin Colvin, Lt. Cmdr. Ryan Camasso, Sally Bixby, Nathan Flinn, Karlson Green, and Sean McCormick. Credit: U.S. Navy

“This was an excellent showcase of cross-service integration, driven by the Modular Open Systems Approach (MOSA) standards and supporting technologies which have been coming of age in recent years, as this cross-service integration is becoming more important to keep pace with evolving threats across the globe,” said Nathan Flinn, PMA-209 AAT Platform, Integration, and Maintenance Team acting lead engineer.

The event featured demonstrations of more than 30 FACE conformant solutions from industry and government members encompassing all segments of the FACE solution stack, all of which operate by using some of the world’s most advanced multi-core computer hardware.

PMA-209’s AAT delivered live demonstrations of its Modular Open Systems Approach (MOSA) projects. One of those demonstrations included the NAVAIR-developed Hardware Open Systems Technologies (HOST) standards framework working in alignment with the FACE technical standard shown on a UH-60V Helicopter Cockpit Trainer.

The AAT also demonstrated how HOST and SOSA are critical to reducing system and network management integration time and maintenance costs. During the whitepaper presentation portion of the exposition, members of AAT presented how the FACE technical and OMS standards could use their sample toolkits using common interfaces.

“These sample toolkits allow software developers to mature applications using FACE or OMS without a third-party application. Modelers and developers can easily use the available free applications to create interoperable applications,” said Erin Colvin, PMA-209 AAT lead software engineer.

The AAT debuted its new FACE Data Modeling video series at the exposition. The video series is an instructional tool to help viewers understand the FACE data modeling approach and data architecture contents, including examples of how to develop FACE data, architecture models.