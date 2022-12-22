On December 20, 2022, at approximately 1:30 p.m. officers responded to the Dunkin’ located at 7657 Arundel Mills Boulevard in Hanover for a male behaving erratically. The adult male, who had undressed inside the establishment, was screaming and masturbating.

When contact was made by officers to secure James Morgan Mccarty, 19, Hanover, he fought with the officers. Several officers were needed to secure his hands and place him in handcuffs. The suspect spit in one of the officer’s eyes and possibly also exposed him to blood from a prior wound. The officer was treated for the possible exposure, however, no other injuries were reported due to this incident.

The male was transported to an area hospital for treatment. While at the hospital, the suspect broke the IV pole off of the hospital bed and attempted to force the lock in the room where he was being treated.

The officer and the security guards entered the room at which point the suspect got up from the bed, pulled the pole from his pants, wielding it as though it were a sword, and advanced. The officer deployed his taser, and the officers assisted by the guards were able to secure the suspect.

The suspect was charged accordingly.