Calvert County’s Department of Economic Development has received a $2 million grant from the State of Maryland to develop an open-air pavilion in the heart of Prince Frederick Town Center. The award was announced by Gov. Larry Hogan this month.

“We are thrilled about this project, which will revitalize the vacant Armory location and serve as a central focal point for a walkable community in the Prince Frederick Town Center and compliment any future development at Armory Square, while preserving the agricultural character of Calvert County,” said Economic Development Director Julie Oberg. “We appreciate Gov. Hogan’s support for this exciting investment, which will help to improve the quality of life for our residents and make Prince Frederick more attractive for tourism and economic development.”

The multi-use pavilion will promote tourism, create opportunities to stimulate business activity, support a farmers market, community events, arts and entertainment and maximize the variety and nature of events that can be hosted at the pavilion. Plans will include a commercial kitchen, restrooms and a grassy area surrounding the pavilion.

Calvert County Economic Development was also awarded a $60,000 grant for the schematic design of the pavilion.

The project will be funded through the $50 million Rural Maryland Economic Development Fund, which is overseen by the Maryland Department of Commerce and administered by the five rural regional councils to boost economic development activity, stimulate private sector investment and create jobs in the state’s rural regions.

The Calvert County Department of Economic Development monitors economic trends and works to execute business programs that complement Calvert County. The department’s goal is to attract and retain strong, healthy and dynamic companies of all sizes and industries. For more information, visit www.ChooseCalvert.com.