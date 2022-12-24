D.C. United have acquired defender Ruan from Orlando City SC in exchange for the 2nd overall pick (Round 1) in the 2023 MLS SuperDraft presented by adidas.

“We are thrilled to be getting one of the most dangerous attacking right backs in MLS,” Dave Kasper, D.C. United President of Soccer Operations, said. “Ruan has been a big success since joining MLS and we are excited to bring him to the Nation’s Capital.”

Ruan joins the Black-and-Red after spending the previous four seasons with Orlando City SC. He signed with Orlando on a year-long loan from Clube Atlético Barra da Tijuca on Jan. 16, 2019 and made his Major League Soccer (MLS) debut on March 9, 2019 in a 1-1 draw with Chicago Fire FC. On Nov. 22, 2019, Orlando acquired Ruan on a permanent transfer from Clube Atlético Barra da Tijuca. In 2022, he scored two goals and recorded an assist in 38 appearances, helping The Lions reach the 2022 MLS playoffs and win the 2022 Lamar Hunt U.S. Open Cup. Ruan was named to the Week 9 MLS Team of the Week after scoring a goal and recording an assist in a 2-1 win against Charlotte FC on April 30, 2022. In total, Ruan has played in 118 games for Orlando City SC, scoring four goals and recording 12 assists across all competitions.

The Brazilian native started his professional career in 2016 with Clube Atlético da Barra da Tijuca in Rio de Janiero before going on loan to Boa Esporte Clube in Série B, the second division of Brazil. In total, Ruan appeared in 25 games for Boa Esporte Clube, recording one assist before being loaned out to Associação Atlética Ponte Preta. In one season with Associação Atlética Ponte Preta, Ruan made 17 appearances for the side before returning to Clube Atlético da Barra da Tijuca from his loan.

Player: Ruan

Position: Defender

Birthplace: Rio de Janeiro

Country: Brazil

Birthdate: 05/29/1995

Age: 27

Height: 5’7’’

Weight: 143 lbs

Status: Green Card

