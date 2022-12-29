Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis continues to be a Republican favorite for a presidential run in 2024 after several polls show DeSantis being more popular than former President Donald Trump.

Vanderbilt University conducted a poll across the state of Tennessee, asking Republican voters their opinions on several topics ranging from abortion rights to presidential candidates. The results indicated that DeSantis is leading as the “party’s presidential nominee in 2024 by double digits,” according to the university’s press release on the poll results.

“The survey of 1,180 registered Tennessee voters was conducted between Nov. 8 and Nov. 28, with a margin of error of ± 3.4 percentage points,” the news release stated.

John Greer, a poll co-director said, “Trump’s support has waned, but there’s still a clear path for Trump to win the nomination,” adding, “The differences between MAGA Republicans and non-MAGA Republicans also pose a problem for Republicans as they try to govern over the next two years.”

Josh Clinton, professor of political science at Vanderbilt University, also said in the news release that the polls reflect a change in priorities for voters.

“I do think that this particular poll, unlike a lot of previous polls, speaks to some problems that are going on nationally,” Clinton said. “Our results show that the Republican Party is clearly divided, and Republicans are trying to figure out who they are, and which issues they want to prioritize. We saw hints of this in the debates over the issue of abortion in various states and by comparing how well Republican statewide candidates did depending on how MAGA they were.

“Our poll reveals just how stark some of these differences are,” Clinton added. “While this is not as much of an issue in Tennessee, where the Republican party is extremely strong, the splits we find in Tennessee Republicans have important implications for how Republicans react nationally and in other states as they look forward to running the House of Representatives and trying to take back the White House in 2024.”

Pennsylvania had similar results after a poll conducted by Commonwealth Partners revealed Republicans favor DeSantis. The state’s leading concerns are the economy, inflation and immigration. About 74% of respondents had a favorable view of Trump, while 77% of respondents had a favorable view of DeSantis.

Commonwealth Partners President and CEO, Matt Brouillette, told The Center Square via an emailed statement, “This poll shows what’s become abundantly clear in the past two years: It’s time to move on from Trump. While his accomplishments on priorities like tax reductions and judicial nominations are notable, if Republicans want to achieve similar policy wins in the future, they must leave behind the Trump brand that’s delivering electoral defeat.”

Another poll in North Carolina asked respondents which GOP candidate they prefer and the results also favored DeSantis over Trump. More than 81% of respondents viewed DeSantis in a favorable way, while 70.1% viewed Trump as favorable.

The gap was even wider in Iowa, New Hampshire and Nevada, according to a Posterity PAC poll. Iowa Republican voters supported DeSantis with 59.1%, while Trump garnered 34%. New Hampshire followed these numbers closely with a 59.2% result for DeSantis and 31.2% for Trump. Nevada was more in favor of the former president, however, DeSantis still held the lead with 53.1% to Trump’s 41.8%.