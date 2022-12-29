Welp, Bullseye didn’t get his wish of finding a home for Christmas but is hoping to start the New Year off by finding his own family.

Bullseye is a white and tan male Pitbull (Staffordshire Bull Terrier) mix. He is approximately 1 year old. He weighs about 56 lbs.. He has not been neutered but will be neutered, fully vetted, and chipped upon adoption.

Email animalshelter@charlescountymd.gov to schedule an appointment to meet this sweet boy.

FOR MORE INFORMATION:

Charles County Animal Care Center (formerlyTri County Animal Shelter (TCAS)

6707 Animal Shelter Road

Hughesville, Md 20637

301-932-1713