Welp, Bullseye didn’t get his wish of finding a home for Christmas but is hoping to start the New Year off by finding his own family.
Bullseye is a white and tan male Pitbull (Staffordshire Bull Terrier) mix. He is approximately 1 year old. He weighs about 56 lbs.. He has not been neutered but will be neutered, fully vetted, and chipped upon adoption.
Email animalshelter@charlescountymd.gov to schedule an appointment to meet this sweet boy.
FOR MORE INFORMATION:
Charles County Animal Care Center (formerlyTri County Animal Shelter (TCAS)
6707 Animal Shelter Road
Hughesville, Md 20637
301-932-1713