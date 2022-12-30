At 7:09 p.m on Thursday, December 29, 2022, Calvert County Communications sounded Area Box 111 for a report of an explosion and fire at the North Beach Public Works Building, 4030 11th Street in North Beach.

Chief 1 (Mills) arrived first and reported a working fire in a 40’ x 75’ garage located on the complex. Engine 12, with a crew of four, established water supply and quickly deployed a handline to attack the fire and bring it under control within minutes of arrival. Tower 1, with a crew of four, provided forcible entry and overhaul support. Engine 11 also responded with four, Squad 1 with four, and Brush 1 with two. The fire was brought under control in ten minutes. Credit: North Beach VFD Credit: North Beach VFD

An investigation identified the fire originated in an electric vehicle stored in the

garage.Crews checked for extension above the area where the vehicle was parked, but found none, and there was no extension into an attached office. Smoke damage in the garage was substantial.

There were no reported injuries and no one was in the building at the time of the fire.

North Beach VFD was assisted by the Dunkirk VFD, Huntingtown VFD, and Stations 42 and 9 units from the Anne Arundel County Fire Department.

The NBVFD urges all owners of electric vehicles to ensure they are not left unattended while charging and are inspected regularly to ensure they are in good working order.